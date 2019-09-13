View 7 pics | Back to story

Seven graphic tees every Latina needs in her closet

Seven graphic tees every Latina needs in her closet
Seven graphic tees every Latina needs in her closet

© Etsy

It's 2019 and Latinas are dominating. Across all industries, Latina women are making their mark in the world. In Hollywood, Eva Longoria is transforming the way movie and television productions operate by promoting a work environment that accepts women breastfeeding. Over in the cuisine sector, Mexican chef Daniela Soto-Innes is fusing her Latinx roots in different dishes, earning her the title of "World's Best Female Chef." And beauty entrepreneur Julissa Prado is encouraging and empowering women to embrace their natural hair texture with her revolutionary brand Rizos Curls.

So yeah, Latinas are currently killing it. If you're in need of even more inspiration, HOLA! USA has assembled a group of tees with powerful Latina messages because what's a wardrobe without a signature graphic tee! 

These seven t-shirts (courtesy of Etsy) are to sure to inspire, impress and earn you a double tap on your feed if worn correctly. You're welcome!

 

For adventure-seeking Latinas

This tee higlights everything you want to tick off your bucket list. Beaches, nights under the stars and roadtrips are some of the things you and your amigas can do together while matching with this bomb*** shirt. 

© Etsy

For the gossip in the group

You know who you are—you like to eat sancocho only while your family is is giving you the scoop on your sibling's in-laws. 

© Etsy

For everyone who is Latina AF 

This is the same tee Gina Rodriguez wore in her Netflix flick Someone Great. So yes, naturally we need it too.

© Etsy

For all the Latina go-getters

You're thriving in every part of your life—school, work, relationships—and you still have time to meditate in the mornings. 

© Etsy

For the Latinas who work hard to inspire others 

"Viva la mujer que lucha" translates to "Long live the women who fight." Whether that's for a cause close to their heart or for their family, this tee is for all the women out there that are inspiring the next generation of Latina women. 

© Etsy

For the Selena fans

Every girl who idolized Selena Quintanilla needs this graphic tee in her closet because a) it's cute and b) the Queen of Tejano is the original Latina Powerhouse.

© Etsy

For all the phenominal Latinas

From Zoe Saldana and America Ferrera, this shirt is a favorite among Hollywood's Latinas. So go do yourself a favor and get this tee because you are phenomenally Latina. 

