...
Salma Hayek channeled '70s fashion and wore the world's tallest platform shoes
Cut out dresses that are perfect pieces for fall
© Getty Images

At her petite 5’2 frame, Salma Hayek knows how to rock heels like no other. It’s no surprise the 53-year-old star has mastered the art of walking in sky-high platforms, just like the ones she recently wore to a presentation of Netflix’s Monarca, the new series she has produced for the streaming service. 

© Getty Images

The mother-of-one look was inspired by the seventies as her entire ensemble was semblant of the decade – everything from her chic light blue bell-bottoms pantsuit to the bowtie detail of her silky red top that matched the trimming on her suit and of course, the platforms, which from the front angle appear to be three inches tall and we’re guessing the actual heel is close to five inches.

© Getty Images

Her incredibly tall heels were only visible when she sat down to give insight on the upcoming drama as her pants were long enough to cover her entire shoes while standing.

© Getty Images

Following the presentation, days later Salma stepped out to the red carpet for the premiere dressed in a black velvet midi dress by Gucci while adding inches to her frame in gold metallic peep-toe heels.

© Getty Images

Once again the Beatriz at Dinner star opted for platforms, however, this iteration was less towering compared to the ones she’d worn just a few days before.

