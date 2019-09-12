View 9 pics | Fashion

These Latinx Brands and Designers need to be on your fashion radar
Ricardo Seco
Ricardo Seco

New York Fashion Week has come to an end, but the energy that surrounds the fashion-filled extravaganza remains in the air. And because highlighting Latinx talent for us is a year-long thing, we’re excited to present you with a round-up of Latinx designers and brands you should keep an eye for – not only during NYFW – but all year long!

Renowned names such as Carolina Herrera, Oscar de la Renta and Isabel Toledo, who sadly passed away in August after losing a long battle with breast cancer, are the creatives who come to mind when thinking of Latinx designers. However, there are new up-and-coming brands as well as not-so-new designers who should be on your fashion radar. Scroll through the gallery to see a slew of astounding Latinx talent in honor of NYFW.

 

Ricardo Seco

For Spring 2020, Mexican designer Ricardo Seco presented a bold collection honoring Mexico’s biggest pop culture icon El Chapulin Colorado. Like his most recent runway, Ricardo is known to bring a piece of Mexico with his unique and colorful pieces for men and women.

Gabriela Hearst
Gabriela Hearst

Gabriela Hearst

Since launching her namesake label, the Uruguayan designer has captivated the hearts of all who favor chic and elegant pieces with a modern flair. Furthermore, her initiative for sustainable fashion helped attain the goal to be plastic-free both front and back of house. Bravo!

MORE: New York Fashion Week: The hottest spring 2020 trends to get your hands on

Oscar de la Renta
Oscar de la Renta

Fernando Garcia 

One half of Oscar de la Renta, Fernando Garcia began his career as an intern with the late Dominican designer which ultimately led to a six-year career with the designer label. In 2016, Fernando launched his brand Monse alongside Laura Kim with whom he also designs at Oscar de la Renta.

Jonathan Cohen
Jonathan Cohen

Jonathan Cohen

The Mexican American designer, who grew up in California, made a political statement with his latest collection by merging star printed fabrics with colorful sarape-like stripes. Proud of his Mexican heritage, the NYC based designer is quickly rising to the top while garnering attention from elite fashion editors including Anna Wintour

Maria Elena Couture
Maria Elena Couture

Maria Elena Couture

The NYC based brand Maria Elena Couture offers unique contemporary designs infused with a high dose of Cuban flavor thanks to her heritage. The Cuban American designer describes her aesthetic as "a blend of contemporary designs with a touch of the traditional to create a unique look, both in the luxurious handbag and new couture line, 'Mimmo & Lola' collections."  

Elena Velez
Elena Velez

Elena Vélez

The Puerto Rican designer grew up in Milwaukee, but moved to New York to study at Parsons, where she continues to expand her career in fashion. Besides her mother, who’s a ship captain, Elena’s upbringing in the Midwest plays a large role when it comes to inspiration which is why her last collection looked to the 1941 wartime utility garments.

MORE: Yalitza Aparicio makes her fashion week debut with a front row seat at Michael Kors Collection

Raul Peñaranda
Raul Peñaranda

Raul Peñaranda

Raul is a Colombian-Venezuelan designer whose latest collection titled Colombia is a celebration of his culture and heritage. Raul's elegant, lively designs are a result of his creative talent and uplifting spirit.

Dan Cassab
Dan Cassab

Dan Cassab

If leather jackets are your thing, then Dan Cassab will capture your heart with its bespoke designs handcrafted in Mexico. Their jackets translate to statement leather pieces often adorned with fringe, tie-dye, hardware and even carved leather flowers. Talk about craftsmanship!

Haider Ackermann
Haider Ackermann

Haider Ackermann

Born in Colombia, Haider launched his womenswear label in 2001 during Paris Fashion Week. According to the Business of Fashion, Haider "is known for his signature draped forms and a colorful textured design aesthetic."

