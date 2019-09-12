View 5 pics | Back to story

Jennifer Lopez's favorite hoop earrings can be yours for $242
Jennifer Lopez’s love for hoop earrings has made them part of her signature style. The singer-actress often completes her looks with an iteration of statement hoops proving they never go out of style and more so, they look great with just about anything.

But even though she loves to change up her jewelry according to her #OOTD, JLo can’t stop rocking the Ciara Large Hoop earrings by Jennifer Zeuner.

JLo's favorite hoops retail for $242 and are available in 14K yellow gold, rose and yellow gold plated and silver. 

Jennifer has been caught wearing them multiple times while out and about and has even taken to social media to show them off.

What’s best, you can also have your own version of the baubles à la JLo as they can be custom-made with your name.

