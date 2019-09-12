Jennifer Lopez's favorite hoop earrings can be yours for $242

View Galleries
Summer's not over: Jennifer Lopez just wore the season's hottest trend
Summer may be [un]officially over, but Jennifer Lopez just reignited our love with the season’s hottest trend thanks to her latest incredibly chic...
Best-Dressed Latinx couples: From JLo and A-Rod to Eva Longoria and José Bastón and more
J Balvin debuts new collection with Guess and FriendsWithYou and it's as lively as his music
Calling all J Balvin fans! The Colombian singer kicks off his Arcoiris North America tour in Atlanta on September 11 and because all true fans must...
Eva Mendes reminisces on wearing her abuela's jewelry and a $15 vintage dress
Eva Mendes has proven that style has no price. The 45-year-old star took to social media to share a throwback picture of her first time at the Toronto...
Jennifer Lopez was seen with the hottest hair accessory while in Monaco
It’s Jennifer Lopez’s world and we’re just living in it! When it comes to JLo’s fashion and beauty picks, the singer-actress never...