Cut out dresses that are perfect pieces for fall

Cutout Shirtdress by BCBG Max Azria
© Macy´s

Cutout Shirtdress by BCBG Max Azria

Revealing a bit of skin is what fashion houses like Moschino, Dion Lee, or Proenza Schoulder are betting on to welcome the new season. Temperatures might be falling, but cut out dresses are a hot way to be on trend, highlighting your figure with sensual and highly strategic peek-a-boos on shoulders, waistlines, neckline or hips.

 

But what's the difference from the versions we saw this summer? Fabrics are heavier and more tailored, with autumnal colors and prints. So really, what's stopping you from adding this key piece to your wardrobe this fall?

 

Bold graphics

Leave summery floral or polka dot motifs aside and choose a  dynamic monochromatic print such as this BCBG Max Azria Cutout Shirtdress, ideal for wearing with sandals or ankle boots (Macy's, $278).

 

Cutout Bodycon Wrap Dress by Crave Fame
© Macy´s

Cutout Bodycon Wrap Dress by Crave Fame

Body conscious

The transition to the new season doesn't imply a limit to your color palette; in fact, tones like mauve will remain in vogue. Do you like it? Then the Crave Fame Bodycon Wrap Dress Cutout will be one of your favorites (Macy's, $39).

Dress With Cut Outs by Zara
© Zara

Dress With Cut Outs by Zara

Asymmetrical 

Dresses made with the typical ribbed fabric remain on trend since they combine delicacy and deluxe finishes. One piece we love is this dress by Zara ($49.90) in a rich olive green, asymmetrical neckline, and one long sleeve.

Cutout ribbed-knit mini dress by Cushnie
© Net-a-Porter

Cutout ribbed-knit mini dress by Cushnie

Discreet and chic

Sometimes a glimpse of skin is more than enough to get maximum effect. A perfect example is the ribbed-knit mini dress cutout by Cushnie with its unique geometric cut and its seventies vibe (Net-a-Porter, $398).

Nude Second Skin Cut Out Side Midi Dress by Pretty Little Thing
© Pretty Little Thing

Nude Second Skin Cut Out Side Midi Dress by Pretty Little Thing

Nude glam

These dresses are rarely associated with more refined aesthetics. However, if you choose the Second Skin Cut Out Side Midi Dress by Pretty Little Thing ($28) you will look radiant and ultra feminine. Just make sure that your accessories are minimal so as not to saturate the look.

Grey Stappy Cut Out Bodycon Midi Dress by Missguided
© Missguided

Grey Stappy Cut Out Bodycon Midi Dress by Missguided

Minimalist

Don't want to show too much? Here you have the Gray Strappy Cut Out Bodycon Midi Dress by Missguided ($44), with an eyelet-shaped opening that is just a sliver of sensuality.

Serpentine Dress by Elliatt
© Revolve

Serpentine Dress by Elliatt

Peek-a-boo!

This Serpentine Dress by Elliat gives off a sexy but sophisticated vibe. An off-the-shoulder look, it also has a pair of diagonal openings at the waist and leg. This one is definitely screaming for maxi earrings (Revolve, $190).

Silveira cold-shoulder wool-blend midi dress by Gabriela Hearst
© Net-a-Porter

Silveira cold-shoulder wool-blend midi dress by Gabriela Hearst

The cold shoulder

Shoulders are the stars in this Silveira cold-shoulder wool-blend midi dress by Gabriela Hearst in a classic navy blue that demonstrates how soft wool can be. Wear it with flats or boots. (Net-a-Porter, $596).

Jonna Dress by NBD
© Revolve

Jonna Dress by NBD

Classic and chic

On the runway we saw dresses with discreet ones with cut outs that added a note of originality. Take a look at the Jonna Dress by NBD, with a round neckline and a subtle symmetrical front cut. (Revolve, $178).

 

Cut out dresses, with their hypnotic see-through effects, are ideal for coping with seasonal transitions in style. So welcome fall wearing one of these looks and don't forget to combine them with your fave blazers and coats!

