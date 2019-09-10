View 10 pics | Fashion

Rihanna has star-studded support at Savage X Fenty fashion show

...
Savage x Fenty show Rihanna
© Getty Images

Savage x Fenty show Rihanna

Fashion is what these A-list stars came for and a party is what they got! Rihanna turned Brooklyn’s Barclays Center into a fashion house on September 10, for the exclusive Savage x Fenty show. Inside, the arena was packed with fans and A-list stars, who not only got an inside look at her latest collection but were treated to a host of stellar performances.

 

Rihanna changed the game, asking guests to lock their cell phones and making those who weren’t so lucky to snag a ticket wait until the event airs on Amazong Prime on September 20. For now, here’s a look at what the celebs like Joan Smalls, Dascha Polanco and more wore to celebrate one of fashion week’s biggest events.

 

Captian of the Navy

Rihanna proudly showed some skin as she walked the carpe ahead of the event. 

savage x fenty Dascha Polanco
© Getty Images

savage x fenty Dascha Polanco

Dascha Polanco

The Orange is the New Black actress turned out another look for another amazing show. 

savage x fenty Cara Delevingne, Joan Smalls and Gigi Hadid
© Getty Images

savage x fenty Cara Delevingne, Joan Smalls and Gigi Hadid

Cara Delevingne, Joan Smalls and Gigi Hadid

Model squad! Cara, Joan and Gigi worked the carpet befor working the runway. 

savage x fenty Diane von Fürstenberg
© Getty Images

savage x fenty Diane von Fürstenberg

Diane and Talita von Fürstenberg

Everyone's favorite grandmother/granddaughter duo made waves on the carpet.

Savage x Fenty Chanel Iman
© Getty Images

Savage x Fenty Chanel Iman

Chanel Iman

This mama-to-be was smokin' hot as she cradled her baby bump. 

savage x fenty Jharrel Jerome
© Getty Images

savage x fenty Jharrel Jerome

Jharrel Jerome

The When They See Us actor was on brand in black and white for the event. 

savage x fenty Kehlani
© Getty Images

savage x fenty Kehlani

Kehlani

Keeping her streak of stunning fashion week looks alive, the Honey songstress wore all-black lace. 

savage x fenty Normani
© Getty Images

savage x fenty Normani

Normani 

The Motivation songstress rocked leather and lace on the carpet before taking the stage. 

savage x fenty vanessa hudgens
© Getty Images

savage x fenty vanessa hudgens

Vanessa Hudgens 

V-Hud showed a little shoulder (and a skin) as she stunned on the carpet.

savage x fenty fat joe
© Getty Images

savage x fenty fat joe

Fat Joe

It wasn't a night just for the girls. The Lean Back rapper showed his hometown love as he took the stage for the event. 

