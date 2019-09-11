View 6 pics | Back to story

date 2019-09-11

Yalitza Aparicio makes her fashion week debut with a front row seat at Michael Kors Collection

Yalitza Aparicio makes her fashion week debut with a front row seat at Michael Kors Collection
Yalitza Aparicio makes her fashion week debut with a front row seat at Michael Kors Collection

Yalitza Aparicio put her glamorous style on full display with the help of her stylist Sophie Lopez giving fashionistas a run for their money.

The Roma star donned a long silver metallic dress distinguished by ruffled sleeves, neckline and hem making for a romantic futuristic look.

The Mexican star sat front row next to actresses Kate Hudson and Nicole Kidman who were each dressed to the nines for the bi-annual fashionable affair.

Ahead of the show, Yalitza and Nicole appeared to be bonding while deep in conversation.

The 25-year-old accessorized with matching strappy heels and must-have hair accessory: a dazzling padded headband.

Although Yalitza’s future in acting is yet to be confirmed, there’s no doubt her rise to stardom continues to flourish – especially in the fashion scene!

