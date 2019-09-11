View 6 pics | Back to story

J Balvin debuts new collection with Guess and FriendsWithYou and it's as lively as his music

J Balvin kicks off his Arcoiris North America tour in Atlanta on September 11 and because all true fans must have exclusive merch to wear to his shows, Guess is excited to announce their latest collaboration with the Latin Grammy Award winner and artists Friends With You.

The Guess X FWY X J Balvin collection is an eight-piece capsule that debuts September 11, which means you can stock up on custom pieces made to make you stand out.

The limited-edition designs range between $29 and $108 and are part of a sweet selection of graphic long-sleeve and short-sleeve t-shirts in classic black and white as well as cozy hoodies in vibrant tie-dye prints.

The fashionable items will be sold at every one of his shows during his U.S. tour, select Guess stores and Guess.com starting September 13.

"It’s important to me to give my fans a complete experience from the music to the art and the clothes,” said the Con Altura singer in a statement. “Thanks to my Guess family, FriendsWithYou and I were able to take things to the next level with this limited-edition capsule collection."

Aside from Coachella, J Balvin has previously worked with Guess for the Guess X J Balvin collection and if you hurry, you can still snag some of the pieces on sale!

