J Balvin debuts new collection with Guess and FriendsWithYou and it's as lively as his music

Eva Mendes reminisces on wearing her abuela's jewelry and a $15 vintage dress
Eva Mendes has proven that style has no price. The 45-year-old star took to social media to share a throwback picture of her first time at the Toronto...
J Balvin makes Latin music history at Chicago's Lollapalooza 2019
J Balvin made Latin music history on Saturday, August 3 as the first Latino headliner at Lollapalooza. The Colombian reggaetonero is a first in...
Summer's not over: Jennifer Lopez just wore the season's hottest trend
Summer may be [un]officially over, but Jennifer Lopez just reignited our love with the season’s hottest trend thanks to her latest incredibly chic...
Sofia Vergara's swimsuit style during her girls trip is so haute
Sofia Vergara has been living a hot girl summer during her all-girls vacation in "Casa Chipi Chipi" – one of her favorite tropical destinations...
Selena Gomez, Eva Mendes and more Latina Celebrity clothing lines you need in your wardrobe