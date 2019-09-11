View 1 pics | Back to story

Rosario Dawson dances and lives her best life on the runway at her NYFW show

...
Rosario Dawson dances and lives her best life on the runway at her NYFW show
You're reading

Rosario Dawson dances and lives her best life on the runway at her NYFW show

1/1
Jennifer Lopez was seen with the hottest hair accessory while in Monaco
Next

Jennifer Lopez was seen with the hottest hair accessory while in Monaco
Rosario Dawson
© Getty Images

Rosario Dawson

The actress was spotted dancing and enjoying the show held at Spring Studios.

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

Más sobre:

View Galleries