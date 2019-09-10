Mexican designer Ricardo Seco pays homage to El Chapulin Colorado

View 6 pics | Back to story

Mexican designer, Ricardo Seco, paid tribute to Mexico’s most iconic screenwriter, Roberto Gómez Bolaños, a.k.a. Chespirito and one of his most famous fictional characters: El Chapulin Colorado. The Mexican designer who hails from Torreón, Coahuila Mexico paid tribute to the legendary actor, comedian and director with his CH X Seco collection.

The collection includes a bright red t-shirt reminiscent of the character's crimson suit and the iconic CH logo across the front. 

Ricardo took to social media to explain the inspiration behind his latest collection. “Inspired by a character with which I grew up with, dreamt with and have never forgotten, el Chapulin Colorado,” he wrote next to an image of El Chapulin standing on the Brooklyn Bridge.

If you’re familiar with el Chapulin Colorado which translates to red cricket, then you’ll know he’s remembered by two popular of the most popular phrases in Mexican pop culture: “No contaban con mi astucia (You weren't counting on my shrewdness) and !Siganme los buenos! (Good people, follow my lead). The comedic character wore a bright red suit (hence the name), yellow shorts, matching sneakers and he carried a hammer – his weapon to fight off villains.

On September 8, models showcased the collection which is a must-have for fans and includes a matching short and bomber jacket set with an all-over Chapulin print, a bright red t-shirt with the CH logo stamped across the front and a pair of haute leather shorts.

