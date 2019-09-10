View 11 pics | Fashion

...
Before the FROW: Carolina Herrera’s NYFW street style was on point

Eva Mendes reminisces on wearing her abuela's jewelry and a $15 vintage dress
Eva Mendes reminisces on wearing her abuela's jewelry and a $15 vintage dress
Vanessa Hudgens at NYFW Carolina Herrera
© Getty Images

Vanessa Hudgens at NYFW Carolina Herrera

While the Carolina Herrera spring-summer 2020 catwalk at New York Fashion Week was an explosion of color created by the fashion house’s creative director Wes Gordon, Tuesday’s front row was just as head-turning, especially as the Hollywood stars, supermodels and influencers made their arrivals, getting a chance to show off their head to toe street style. Bold prints and major volume dominated the looks outside the show, attended by celebrities from Vanessa Hudgens to RuPaul’s Drag Race Latina diva Valentina, where fashionistas interpreted the House of Herrera’s ultra-chic ladies-who-lunch vibe through a cool, vibrant lens. 

 

As summer comes to and end and fall moves in, these looks definitely made us already look forward to a gorgeous spring! Scroll through to see all the stars and street style from the Carolina Herrera show.

 

RELATED: Carolina Herrera presents her final NYFW collection

 

Vanessa Hudgens

Rent: Live star Vanessa Hudgens was one of the few FROW guests that didn’t opt for a bright hue, instead arriving in a sexy lingerie-inspired look consisting of a bralet and hot pants worn with a print jacket. “A beautiful show today,” she said of the catwalk presentation on social media.

Carolina Herrera New York Fashion Week September 2019 - Day 5
© Getty Images

Carolina Herrera New York Fashion Week September 2019 - Day 5

Carolina Herrera

The grand dame of the House of Herrera looked as chic as ever when she arrived for her label’s show, wearing her signature hairstyle, a tailored jacket with a bow belt and flowing dark trousers. 

Janet Mock and actor Angel Bismark Curie
© Getty Images

Janet Mock and actor Angel Bismark Curie

Janet Mock and Angel Bismark Curie

Strike a pose! Writer-director-producer Janet Mock and Pose star Angel Bismark Curiel were also among the front row guests making a very stylish arrival.

Shanina Shaik - New York Fashion Week September 2019 - Day 5
© Getty Images

Shanina Shaik - New York Fashion Week September 2019 - Day 5

Shanina Shaik

Supermodel Shanina Shaik has inspired us to rock boots with a cocktail dress with this hot pink and black combo.

Karlie Kloss New York Fashion Week - September 09, 2019
© Getty Images

Karlie Kloss New York Fashion Week - September 09, 2019

Karlie Kloss

Yes to models on and off the catwalk! Karlie Kloss wore a little red dress to check out the Carolina Herrera collection for spring-summer 2020.

Valentina of RuPaul’s Drag Race - New York Fashion Week September 2019 - Day 5
© Getty Images

Valentina of RuPaul’s Drag Race - New York Fashion Week September 2019 - Day 5

Valentina

Latina diva Valentina of RuPaul’s Drag Race fame – who was thrilled to reunite with Rent: Live co-star Vanessa Hudgens in the front row – looked chic in a Carolina Herrera dress inspired by Mexico. 

Nina Garcia at Carolina Herrera New York City - September 09, 2019
© Getty Images

Nina Garcia at Carolina Herrera New York City - September 09, 2019

Nina Garcia

Project Runway’s Nina Garcia embraced brights with a sunny yellow skirt and on-trend red mini-bag, pairing with with a Carolina Herrera classic: the crisp white blouse!

Street Style - New York Fashion Week September 2019 - Day 5
© Getty Images

Street Style - New York Fashion Week September 2019 - Day 5

Gala Gonzalez

Designer and influencer Gala Gonzalez kept it simple in a Carolina Herrera brooch-studded blouse in pastel blue, with black pants and white shoes (Yes, after Labor Day!). 

Street Style - New York Fashion Week September 2019 - Day 5
© Getty Images

Street Style - New York Fashion Week September 2019 - Day 5

Trend: Lemon yellow

One of the standout shades when it came to street style was bright yellow, which brings a sunny vibe to even a pre-fall day. And we’re taking note that white shoes are also a go!

Street Style - New York Fashion Week September 2019 - Day 5
© Getty Images

Street Style - New York Fashion Week September 2019 - Day 5

Trend: Bold florals

Another yellow look we love – this time with a vivid floral print in a shirtdress-meets-maxidress look.

Street Style - New York Fashion Week September 2019 - Day 5
© Getty Images

Street Style - New York Fashion Week September 2019 - Day 5

Texture and color block

A high-necked maxidress with tiered, embroidered color (there’s that yellow again!) is a pretty perfect ensemble.

