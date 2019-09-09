The latest stars and style from New York Fashion Week
New York Fashion Week has arrived and it is officially the place to be if you want to catch the latest and greatest fashion styles as well as your favorite A-listers.
All across town, designers debuted their designs with flair, attitude and tons of starpower. Whether on the runways or in the front row, every show was star studded.
Keep scrolling to see what the hottest stars wore and where they were spotted hanging out and mingling during NYFW's kick-off weekend...
The 22-year-old supermodel was pictured backstage getting ready to walk the runway at Fiji Water X Brandon Maxwell show. Fellow supermodel Candice Swanepoel was also spotted getting backstage before the show.
Thalia and husband Tommy Mottola were ready for the Tommy Hilfiger x Zendaya fashion show that took place at the iconic Apollo Theater in NYC.
The pair dressed to the nines for the Ralph Lauren Fashion Show. Luke looked dapper in a classic tux, while the Mexican actress donned a floor-length black gown.
Actress Barbie Ferreira dressed up in all Coach for the launch of the Coach originals during New York Fashion Week She wore a long embellished forest floral print dress paired with a leather patchwork jacket, colorblocked platform boots and a vintage custom duffle
At the Fiji Water x Jason Wu show, Adriana Lima wore a red hot dress with matching red heels.
Dascha Polanco makes a statement with bold fashion moment
The two ladies partied it up at the Maybelline New York Fashion Week party at the Gansevoort Rooftop where they served as the night's DJs.
The 33-year-old wore a little black dress to attend the Fiji Water x Brandon Maxwell runway show.
On the other side of the Fiji Water X Jason Wu runway, these three starlets posed for a quick picture.
Lily Aldridge celebrated the launch of her new perfum collection with friends. The ladies attended the swanky soireé at The Bowery Terrace at the Bowery Hotel.
Elon Musk's mother (and Covergirl) looked chic at the Lily Aldridge Parfums party in a grey midi dress paired with a jean jacket.
Devon arrived in a sultry, sheer black jumpsuit for the Maybelline New York Fashion Week party at the Gansevoort Rooftop.
Delfina Blaquier brought her daughter as a plus one for the Ulla Johnson runway show.
The former Fifth Harmony member joined Alexander Wang for his VIP bash \"Alex Wang L'Afters,\" which took place at L'Avenue at Saks.
Maisie Williams dressed for the occasion. The Game of Thrones star wore a schoolgirl-inspired outfit to attend the Bergdorf Goodman and Thom Browne show. Celebrating the launch of Thom Browne Womenswear, the show featured a performance installation by The Officepeople.
The Stranger Things co-stars were also spotted dressed for the ocassion at the Bergdorf Goodman x Thom Browne Womenswear.
The supermodel rocked a Helmut Lang outfit as she posed with designers Mark Howard and Thomas Cawson.
The WAGS Miami star attended the LaQuan Smith runway show at Pier 59 Studios in a chic two-piece outfit with strappy heels.
Beauty Entrepreneur Lily Aldridge IMG Model & UNICEF Ambassador Halima Aden participated in 'Meet E!'s Front Five' panel to discuss all things beauty.
The actress arrived to the BMW At NYFW: The Shows event wearing a metallic mini dress and colorblock pumps.
The American Horror Story actress rocked a patterned dress with a matching cape for the daytime Kate spade runway show.
The Good Place actress attended the fifth annual theCURVYcon that held Women’s Leadership Sessions and panels. The star, who participated in a panel for the event, rocked an all-white Robert Cavalli suit.
Models united for the Vital Proteins Peach Party At Dogpound hosted by Emily DiDonato. Nicole Williams, Denise Bidot and Devon Windsor were a few of the ladies who participated in the workout led by Dogpound trainers in celebration of the recent launch of Vital Proteins Collagen Water’s newest flavor - Peach White Tea.
The Migos rapper performed at PrettyLittleThing's first NYFW runway show. Other performers included Lil Kim and Ashanti.
Hollywood icons Sarah Michelle Gellar, Lucy Lu and Alicia Silverstone sat front row together at the Christian Siriano show.
The supermodel sisters wore matching metallics for the much buzzed about Tommy Hilfiger x Zendaya runway show held at the Apollo Theater.
