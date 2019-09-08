View 9 pics | Fashion

New York Fashion Week: The hottest Spring 2020 trends to get your hands on

...


© Getty Images/Grosby

Fashion week is in full force which means if you’ve been following along, then you know what’s coming spring 2020. If not, we’ve got you covered by highlighting some of the season’s biggest trends. Although there are still many shows to come (Milan, London and Paris shows are still to come!), we’re predicting these looks will be huge in the upcoming season. We’re talking about bright and vivid hues, bold prints, all-things ‘70s and hot pink, which we like to refer to as Rosa Mexicano.

Scroll through the gallery to get a first look at what you’ll want to shop for in Spring 2020 and get inspired by Tommy Hilfiger X Zendaya, Jonathan Cohen, Staud and many more.

 

'70s flair

The seventies are back and bigger than ever! The looks at Amiri, Cinq à Sept and Tommy Hilfiger X Zendaya brought a taste of what's to come in spring 2020 – think high-waisted bellbottoms, tall platforms and cinched dresses. 

© Getty Images/Sachin & Babi

Oversized hats 

Sun protection comes in full force thanks to these oversized floppy hats. Jacquemus, Sachin & Babi and Self Portrait take the fisherman hat trend up a step with their bigger-than-life outlook. 

© Grosby/ Getty Images

Bold prints

Forget about taking the safe route when it comes to spring fashion. This season the bolder the print, the better! – from Jonathan Cohen's stars and stripes with sarape pieces to Prabal Gurung's statement floral designPs and Tanya Taylor's pretty watercolor prints, anything goes.

© Getty Images/ Grosby

Prairie chic

Prairie girl fashion is a thing come spring 2020 and designers like Deveaux, Khaite and Tory Burch didn't sleep on the trend. Little Women out December 2019 will have you doubling up on inspiration. 

© Getty Images

Rosa Mexicano

If pink is your color, then you'll be happy to know it's coming in huge next season. The hue is bolder and hotter than ever as Brandon Maxwell, Christopher John Rogers, and Self Portrait demonstrated on their runways.

© Getty Images

Sharp suiting

Suits are a big yes for spring, but these looks are far from menswear-inspired. Instead, they're being made with a sleek and cool shape – perfect for feminine silhouettes. 

© Getty Images/mickage_official

Sheer show

Sheer, organza-like coats add a romantic and whimsical touch to any look. Fashion houses such as Jason Wu Collection, Prabal Gurung and up-and-coming brand Mickage Shin carry the trend with colorful and neutral iterations. 

© Getty Images

Statement sleeves

Spring 2020 requires you to wear big, head-turning sleeves. The trend has captivated many since spring '19, but it intensifies this upcoming season. 

© Getty Images

Vivid hues

Pretty pastels get a saturation boost making spring a season filled with bright and vivid colors. 

