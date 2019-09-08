View 5 pics | Back to story

...
Eva Mendes reminisces on wearing her abuela's jewelry and a $15 vintage dress

Eva Mendes has proven that style has no price. The 45-year-old star took to social media to share a throwback picture of her first time at the Toronto International Film Festival rocking a vintage dress that only set her back $15.

Next to the pic of Eva looking gorgeous at the star-studded event, she wrote: “My first time at TIFF. No stylist. Dressed myself. This vintage dress cost me like $15, ” she wrote. “My own bag and jewelry. I wasn’t doing a “red carpet pose”. No I don’t long for that time, I just liked the simplicity of it all.” she added.

In a second post, the Hinge star highlighted her grandmother’s jewelry proving that some pieces never go out of style. “Years later at TIFF again. Wearing abuela’s earrings and ring that I’ll treasure forever,” she wrote next to a close up image of Eva about to blow a kiss. The gold baubles pair perfectly with her lacy ensemble and add a touch of vintage style to her modern-day look.

In an interview back in March, Eva explained to People how family memories and clothing have always played a part in her life. “Whatever special occasion holds a dear place in my heart, I usually remember what I was wearing or what my mother was wearing or my sisters,” she shared.

