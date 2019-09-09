View 25 pics | Fashion

NYFW 2019: All the can't-miss moments from all the runway shows and VIP parties

...
NYFW 2019: All the can't-miss moments from all the runway shows and VIP parties
You're reading

NYFW 2019: All the can't-miss moments from all the runway shows and VIP parties

1/25
Camilo, the songwriter behind our favorite Latin hits, reveals who and what inspire his own music
Next

Camilo, the songwriter behind our favorite Latin hits, reveals who and what inspire his own music
Bella Hadid Fiji Water X Brandon Maxwell
© Mike Vitelli/BFA.com

Bella Hadid Fiji Water X Brandon Maxwell

New York Fashion Week has arrived and it is officially the place to be if you want to catch the latest and greatest fashion styles as well as your favorite A-listers.

All across town, designers debuted their designs with flair, attitude and tons of starpower. Whether on the runways or in the front row, every show was star studded. 

Keep scrolling to see what the hottest stars wore and where they were spotted hanging out and mingling during NYFW's kick-off weekend...

 

Bella Hadid

The 22-year-old supermodel was pictured backstage getting ready to walk the runway at Fiji Water X Brandon Maxwell show. Fellow supermodel Candice Swanepoel was also spotted getting backstage before the show. 

Lily Aldridge
© Mike Vitelli/BFA.com

Lily Aldridge

Lily Aldridge

The 33-year-old wore a little black dress to attend the Fiji Water x Brandon Maxwell runway show. 

Adriana Lima
© Mike Vitelli/BFA.com

Adriana Lima

Adriana Lima 

At the Fiji Water x Jason Wu show, Adriana Lima wore a red hot dress with matching red heels. 

MORE: Dascha Polanco makes a statement with bold fashion moment

Lucy Hale, Maggie Q, Linda Cardellini
© Mike Vitelli/BFA.com

Lucy Hale, Maggie Q, Linda Cardellini

Lucy Hale, Maggie Q, Linda Cardellini

On the other side of the Fiji Water X Jason Wu runway, these three starlets posed for a quick picture. 

Lily Aldridge Parfums
© Getty Images

Lily Aldridge Parfums

Lily Aldridge Parfums

Lily Aldridge celebrated the launch of her new perfum collection with friends. The ladies attended the swanky soireé at The Bowery Terrace at the Bowery Hotel. 

 

Maye Musk
© Getty Images

Maye Musk

Maye Musk

Elon Musk's mother (and Covergirl) looked chic at the Lily Aldridge Parfums party in a grey midi dress paired with a jean jacket. 

Adriana Lima and Hanna Bronfman
© Getty Images

Adriana Lima and Hanna Bronfman

Adriana Lima and Hannah Bronfman

The two ladies partied it up at the Maybelline New York Fashion Week party at the Gansevoort Rooftop where they served as the night's DJs.

Thalia attends Tommy Hilfiger
© Getty Images

Thalia attends Tommy Hilfiger

Que cute!

Thalia and husband Tommy Mottola were ready for the Tommy Hilfiger x Zendaya fashion show that took place at the iconic Apollo Theater in NYC.

 

Devon Windsor
© Getty Images

Devon Windsor

Devon Windsor

Devon arrived in a sultry, sheer black jumpsuit for the Maybelline New York Fashion Week party at the Gansevoort Rooftop.

Delfina Blaquier and Aurora Blaquier
© courtesy of Ulla Johnson

Delfina Blaquier and Aurora Blaquier

Delfina Blaquier and Aurora Blaquier

Delfina Blaquier brought her daughter as a plus one for the Ulla Johnson runway show. 

Normani and Alexander Wang
© Ty Hampton

Normani and Alexander Wang

Normani and Alexander Wang

The former Fifth Harmony member joined Alexander Wang for his VIP bash "Alex Wang L'Afters," which took place at L'Avenue at Saks. 

Maise Williams
© Tiffany Sage, BFA

Maise Williams

Maisie Williams

Maisie Williams dressed for the occasion. The Game of Thrones star wore a schoolgirl-inspired outfit to attend the Bergdorf Goodman and Thom Browne show. Celebrating the launch of Thom Browne Womenswear, the show featured a performance installation by The Officepeople. 

Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton
© Tiffany Sage, BFA

Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton

Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton

The Stranger Things co-stars were also spotted dressed for the ocassion at the Bergdorf Goodman x Thom Browne Womenswear.

MORE: NYFW 2019: All the must-see star-studded moments events that are giving us major FOMO

Bella Hadid
© BFA/BENJAMIN LOZOVSKY

Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid

The supermodel rocked a Helmut Lang outfit as she posed with designers Mark Howard and Thomas Cawson. 

Nicole Williams
© Getty Images

Nicole Williams

Nicole Williams

The WAGS Miami star attended the LaQuan Smith runway show at Pier 59 Studios in a chic two-piece outfit with strappy heels. 

Lily Aldridge and Halima Aden
© Anna Webber/Getty Images for IMG

Lily Aldridge and Halima Aden

Lily Aldridge and Halima Aden

Beauty Entrepreneur Lily Aldridge IMG Model & UNICEF Ambassador Halima Aden participated in 'Meet E!'s Front Five' panel to discuss all things beauty. 

Victoria Justice
© Anna Webber/Getty Images for IMG

Victoria Justice

Victoria Justice

The actress arrived to the BMW At NYFW: The Shows event wearing a metallic mini dress and colorblock pumps. 

Eiza González and Luke Bracey
© Getty Images

Eiza González and Luke Bracey

Eiza González and Luke Bracey

The pair dressed to the nines for the Ralph Lauren Fashion Show. Luke looked dapper in a classic tux, while the Mexican actress donned a floor-length black gown.

Emma Roberts
© Getty Images

Emma Roberts

Emma Roberts

The American Horror Story actress rocked a patterned dress with a matching cape for the daytime Kate spade runway show.

Barbie Ferreira
© BFA

Barbie Ferreira

Barbie Ferreira

Actress Barbie Ferreira dressed up in all Coach for the launch of the Coach originals during New York Fashion Week She wore a long embellished forest floral print dress paired with a leather patchwork jacket, colorblocked platform boots and a vintage custom duffle. 

Jameela Jamil
© Matt Sayles/AP

Jameela Jamil

Jameela Jamil

The Good Place actress attended the fifth annual theCURVYcon that held Women’s Leadership Sessions and panels. The star, who participated in a panel for the event, rocked an all-white Robert Cavalli suit. 

vital-proteins
© Jon Parra, Getty Images

vital-proteins

Vital Proteins Peach Party

Models united for the Vital Proteins Peach Party At Dogpound hosted by Emily DiDonato. Nicole Williams, Denise Bidot and Devon Windsor were a few of the ladies who participated in the workout led by Dogpound trainers in celebration of the recent launch of Vital Proteins Collagen Water’s newest flavor - Peach White Tea.

quavo
© courtesy of Infinity Creative Agency

quavo

Quavo

The Migos rapper performed at PrettyLittleThing's first NYFW runway show. Other performers included Lil Kim and Ashanti.

Christian Siriano
© Getty Images

Christian Siriano

Christian Siriano

Hollywood icons Sarah Michelle Gellar, Lucy Lu and Alicia Silverstone sat front row together at the Christian Siriano show.

Gigi and Bella Hadid
© Getty Images

Gigi and Bella Hadid

Gigi and Bella Hadid

The supermodel sisters wore matching metallics for the much buzzed about Tommy Hilfiger x Zendaya runway show held at the Apollo Theater. 

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

Más sobre:

View Galleries