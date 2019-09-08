View 9 pics | Fashion

Nine times Michelle Salas has proven she is style goals

...
© @michellesalasb

Michelle Salas knows how to make an entrance and knows how to allow her style to speak for itself. The Mexican beauty comes from a long line of icons — she is the daughter of Luis Miguel (aka El Sol de México) and legendary actress Stephanie Salas — so it is no surprise that she is an icon in the making herself.

The Latinx fashion blogger and influencer has modeled for the biggest luxury brands in the world like Dolce & Gabbana and Pronovias. She’s even interned for the revered Venezuelan designer Carolina Herrera. So it’s safe to say that Michelle knows her way around the fashion world.

Check out some of her most epic outfits that have us thinking “goals.”

 

Her name is Sandy

Here the Stereotypemess blogger channeled the one-and-only good girl gone bad Sandy Olsson from the movie Grease with her all-leather outfit — giving us major biker girl vibes.

© @michellesalasb

Bringing style to the outdoors

This it-girl knows how to look good (and comfortable) outdoors while rocking this cozy two-toned sweater and white pants (bold choice).

© @michellesalasb

Neutrals with a flair

This monochromatic look shows that even the most neutral of colors can look uber chic, especially when paired with a leopard print belt. 

© @michellesalasb

Jetsetting fashion

Michelle knows that you have to travel comfortably, but that doesn’t mean that you can’t rock a head turning look. Here she pairs an all white look with a neutral jacket (airplanes can get cold) and hat.

© @michellesalasb

Flowy florals

Michelle knows how to sunbathe in an elevated style with this flowy green dress with floral print.

© @michellesalasb

Stylish sets

Here the Mexican trendsetter pulls off this figure flattering set like the true fashion boss that she is.

© @michellesalasb

Easy and breezy

Michelle just knows how to look extra effortless while on vacation — and we stan it all the way. 

© @michellesalasb

Polka dot dreams 

This red polka dress Michelle wore on a trip to Venice is making us want to book a trip to Italy asap.

© @michellesalasb

Statement piece

Michelle expertly pairs this statement leopard print robe over a black and white outfit, making it truly pop. 

