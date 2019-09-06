View 9 pics | Fashion
Leer en Español

Biker season: all the leather shorts to wear this fall

...



Total leather look by Tod´s
Total leather look by Tod´s

It’s officially fall season! It’s time to swap your summer bikinis for sweater weather turtlenecks. This year, however, there’s one summer item that will be a must-have for your fall wardrobe: shorts. Thanks to Kim Kardashian, Hailey Baldwin and other A-listers, biker shorts are now a go-to item even in the cold, autumn season. 

Instead of denim, these shorts are tailored and equipped with materials that will protect you from the drop in degrees. Leather (and faux leather) options all made their way to the fall/winter 2019/2020 fashion trends. 

We’ve rounded up a select group of styles that pair perfectly with crop tops, blazers and (obvi) over-sized sweaters.

 

All leather everything

When the weather gets colder, opt for a pair of long leather shorts. These Tod's-designed shorts match perfectly with a leather top.

Bermundas and leather shirt set by House of Ogan
Bermundas and leather shirt set by House of Ogan

Monochromatic dreams

House Of Ogan presented a monocromatic set, which included white button down and a pair of bermuda shorts.

Culottes in black leather by Celine
Culottes in black leather by Celine

Bougie streetstyle

Designer Hedi Slimane debuted a pair of black culottes that pair perfectly with a blazer and knee-high boots. 

Faux leather shorts by Brognano
Faux leather shorts by Brognano

Biker babes

This season, you can opt for the classic biker shorts, but with a leather twist. Brognano's design includes an exposed zipper, hidden pockets, and a waistband that accentuates the waist. 

Vegan leather biker short by House of BC
Vegan leather biker short by House of BC

High biking

These Silva cycling shorts by House of BC feature seams that cross the middle of the thigh and a black vegan leather finish.  Combined with a black blazer, you'll be sure to impress!

Faux leather short leggins by Noisy May
Faux leather short leggins by Noisy May

Laid-back look

These Noisy May biker shorts have a high waistline, stretch waist and a simple design that matches every type of top.

Streetstyle: black leather shorts
Streetstyle: black leather shorts

All about the layers

These Chloé Harrouche-designed shorts are a classic to add to your closet because a) they mega acomfortable and b) they're perfect for that streetstyle post on your feed.

Streetstyle: leather shorts with knotted blazer
Streetstyle: leather shorts with knotted blazer

Biking with a twist

Oumayma Elboumeshouli added an interesting twist to her streetstyle collection during the Copenhagen Fashion Week when she tied the blazer and paired it with the biker shorts.

Short leather pants with plaid black and white blazer
Short leather pants with plaid black and white blazer

Little black shorts

You can't go wrong by pairing a class pair of biker shorts with a plaid and oversized blazer.

