Indya Moore makes a powerful fashion statement at the Fashion Media Awards

Indya Moore stunned at the Daily Front Row Fashion Media Awards in a gorgeous red and gold dress by Oscar de la Renta, but it was her earrings that truly caught people’s attention.

In honor of 17 transgender women who lost their lives this year, Indya chose to spread awareness by wearing 16 framed portraits featuring these women. With the help of her stylist Ian Cogneato, jewelry designer Areeayl Yoseefaw created a custom version of the "keepsake" earrings she first made in honor of Indya’s late godmother.

The transgender activist gave the most powerful acceptance speech for her Cover of the Year award highlighting the plight happening in the transgender community. 

