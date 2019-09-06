Indya Moore makes a powerful fashion statement at the Fashion Media Awards

View Galleries
-
Pride 2019: This is how all the celebrities and royals are celebrating
-
Brad Pitt speaks about difficult time after splitting with Angelina and getting sober
Almost two years since his public divorce from Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt opens up about his struggles and transformative journey off-screen. The...
-
Yalitza Aparicio and 'Euphoria's Alexa Demie turn supermodels for Rodarte's spring lookbook
Right as New York Fashion kicks off, sister designers Kate and Laura Mulleavy unveiled Rodarte’s whimsical spring 2020 lookbook featuring a number...
-
Thalía turns up the heat in latest swimsuit look
Just when you thought Thalía couldn’t get bolder – or should we say hotter – with her fashion choices, the Mexican singer-actress turned beauty...
-
These chic dorm room essentials will have you feeling right at home