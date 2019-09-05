View 4 pics | Back to story

Thalía turns up the heat in latest swimsuit look

Enjoying the last weeks of summer, Thalía took to social media to share a photo of herself wearing a Hot Cheetos themed swimsuit while laying on a float on the pool. Thalía appears to be in a blissful moment with a mirrored visor covering half of her face. Next to the sensual pic she wrote a pun-worthy caption: “I’m cheesy and I know it.”

However, what truly made us LOL was the hilarious images her fans created using her photo. One of them featured Thalía lying on a pile of Hot Cheetos.

Meanwhile another showed a boomerang of a throwback of El Chavo del Ocho licking his lips. Thalía found the photo montages to be quite humorous as she shared them on her stories

Thalía’s flaming one -piece isn’t totally out of this world as fans of the spicy Hot Cheetos chips will be pleased to learn this crunchy snack is targeting the fashion and beauty crowds by presenting during New York Fashion Week their first-ever fashion show: Cheetos House of Flamin’ Haute.

