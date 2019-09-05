View 4 pics | Back to story

Yalitza Aparicio and 'Euphoria's Alexa Demie turn supermodels for Rodarte's spring lookbook

Yalitza Aparicio and 'Euphoria's Alexa Demie turn supermodels for Rodarte's spring lookbook
Yalitza Aparicio and 'Euphoria's Alexa Demie turn supermodels for Rodarte's spring lookbook

© Daria Kobayashi Ritch

Roma’s Yalitza Aparicio and Euphoria’s Alexa Demie were tapped to star in Rodarte's Spring 2020 lookbook.

© Daria Kobayashi Ritch

The actresses looked striking as ever wearing the label’s dreamy designs made up of voluminous gowns featuring bold prints, ruffles sequins and chic pearl accents.

© Daria Kobayashi Ritch

The series of portraits that also includes stars like Gabrielle Union, January Jones, Kiernan Shipka, Kirsten Dunst and more are shared on Rodarte’s social media account, causing the internet to react positively.

© Daria Kobayashi Ritch

Showcasing Latina talent for their new campaign is major as Kate and Laura chose women that inspire them and that they look up to. Bravo, Rodarte!

