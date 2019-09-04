View 6 pics | Back to story

Denise Bidot looked fierce as ever for her first ever fashion week show

...
Denise Bidot looked fierce as ever for her first ever fashion week show
You're reading

Denise Bidot looked fierce as ever for her first ever fashion week show

1/6
Summer's not over: Jennifer Lopez just wore the season's hottest trend
Next

Summer's not over: Jennifer Lopez just wore the season's hottest trend
Denise Bidot
© Getty Images

Denise Bidot

Denise Bidot took her followers down memory lane when she posted a throwback photo of her first runway show in 2015.

Denise Bidot
© Getty Images

Denise Bidot

The brunette beauty shared a photo of herself in full model mode walking down the runway for bodywear brand Chromat’s Spring/Summer ‘15 show.

Denise Bidot
© Getty Images

Denise Bidot

Denise shared the photo ahead of New York Fashion Week, which runs from September 4 through the 11th.

Denise Bidot
© Getty Images

Denise Bidot

Since her runway debut, the plus-size model has starred in numerous ads for brands including Levi’s, Cacique and Express among others and continues to pave the way for curvy models.

Denise Bidot
© Getty Images

Denise Bidot

The 32-year-old is continuing the conversation for body positivity and is the creator behind the #NoWrongWay movement which according to their website, “aims to inspire people from every walk of life to claim and own their unique individuality and beauty.”

Denise Bidot
© denisebidot

Denise Bidot

With a desire to spread awareness about beauty and individuality to her ten-year-old daughter Jocelyn, the Puertorican-Kuwaiti model is enlightening the way and continuing the conversation when it comes to body inclusivity.

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

Más sobre:

View Galleries