Star-studded: All the red carpet looks at the 2019 Venice Film Festival

Gael Garcia Bernal
All the stars converged in Italy for the 76th annual Venice Film Festival to celebrate this season's highly-anticipated films. But besides the movies, the Venice Film Festival is an event where all the A-listers can put their best fashion foot forward.

The women wore dazzling and gorgeous gowns, while the men were in full dapper mode. Penelope Cruz and Scarlett Johansson are just a couple of leading ladies that brought the glamour to the red carpet. Meanwhile, Edgar Ramirez and Brad Pitt kept it cool and classic on center stage. 

Keep scrolling to see the most fabulous and most daring looks the stars wore when they arrived at one of the glitziest events of the year!

 

Gael García Bernal

For the Wasp Network photo call, the Mexican actor kept it casual with a jeans and black shirt combo.

Barbara Palvin
The Victoria's Secret Angel donned a Giorgio Armani strapless black silk gown with matching strappy sandals. She also wore her hair in a classic Hollywood style with side-swept waves.  

Edgar Ramirez
The actor opted for an all-white look, but peep the black loafers.

Brad Pitt
The Ad Astra actor attended his premiere in a classic black tux.

Penelope Cruz
The Spanish actress wore a bright blue mini dress with sleeves that featured quirky white embellishments.

Candice Swanepoel
Th supermodel wore a gold one-shoulder Etro gown with a slicked back bun.

Kate Upton
The blonde stunner wore a black gown that featured a thigh-high slit. She accessorized with a snake-designed choker.

Mariana Di Girolamo
The 28-year-old Chilean actress wore a little black dress with small black heels.

Scarlett Johansson
Scarlett looked red hot in a striking and strapless red gown, which she paired with matching red heels. 

Sofia Richie
Sofia opted for a fun look with a glittery crop top paired with a high-low skirt and black heels.  

Timothee Chalamet
The King actor sported major swag with a monochromatic look. Wearing an ivory Haider Ackermann tux, the most statement-making feature was the cinched waist. 

Bella Thorne
The Cuban-American actress wore a plunging, crystal and metallic stud mesh gown by Philosophy di Lorenzo and topped off the look with a chain choker and black strappy sandals. 

Penelope Cruz
The actress wore another show-stopping look on the red carpet. She wore a white Ralph & Russo Couture tulle ballgown that featured an embellished bodice.

