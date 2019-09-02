View 6 pics | Back to story

Summer's not over: Jennifer Lopez just wore the season's hottest trend

...
Summer's not over: Jennifer Lopez just wore the season's hottest trend
You're reading

Summer's not over: Jennifer Lopez just wore the season's hottest trend

1/6
Star-studded: All the red carpet looks at the 2019 Venice Film Festival
Next

Star-studded: All the red carpet looks at the 2019 Venice Film Festival
Jennifer Lopez
© Grosby Group

Jennifer Lopez

Summer may be unofficially over, but Jennifer Lopez just reignited our love with the season’s hottest trend thanks to her latest incredibly chic look.

Jennifer Lopez
© Grosby Group

Jennifer Lopez

The singer-actress and her fiancé Alex Rodriguez were spotted boarding a yacht in Saint Tropez on Sunday on their way to celebrate Magic Johnson’s 60th birthday at Nikki Beach in the French coastal town.

Jennifer Lopez
© Grosby Group

Jennifer Lopez

The 50-year-old star looked glam as ever wearing a white boat neck crop top and an ultra-fab blue and white polka dot skirt by Caroline Constas called the Hera.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez
© @jlo

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez

JLo took to social media to highlight the gorgeous sunset alongside her beau.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez
© @jlo

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez

The stylish pair coordinated in white for the celebratory affair. 

Jennifer Lopez
© Grosby Group

Jennifer Lopez

For her arrival to Saint Tropez, the Medicine singer was dressed just as strikingly in head-to-toe white with a look made up of bright white skinny jeans and a pristine blazer.

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

Más sobre:

View Galleries