Summer's not over: Jennifer Lopez just wore the season's hottest trend

View Galleries
-
Best-Dressed Latinx couples: From JLo and A-Rod to Eva Longoria and José Bastón and more
-
Sofia Vergara's swimsuit style during her girls trip is so haute
Sofia Vergara has been living a hot girl summer during her all-girls vacation in "Casa Chipi Chipi" – one of her favorite tropical destinations...
-
Selena Gomez, Eva Mendes and more Latina Celebrity clothing lines you need in your wardrobe
-
Here is where Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez's wedding plans currently stand
Ever since Jennifer Lopez said yes to Alex Rodriguez’s breathtaking proposal back in March 2019, fans of the power couple have been anticipating...
-
Sofia Vergara’s fierce look on the set of 'Modern Family' proves this trend is a winner for all
When it comes to animal print, leopard print is like the gift that keeps on giving. There are countless ways you can wear it, and no matter how often...