Selena Gomez, Eva Mendes and more Latina Celebrity clothing lines you need in your wardrobe

Sofia Vergara's swimsuit style during her girls trip is so haute
Sofia Vergara has been living a hot girl summer during her all-girls vacation in "Casa Chipi Chipi" – one of her favorite tropical destinations...
Sofia Vergara’s fierce look on the set of 'Modern Family' proves this trend is a winner for all
When it comes to animal print, leopard print is like the gift that keeps on giving. There are countless ways you can wear it, and no matter how often...
Selena Gomez will want to wear these retro-chic pieces from Staud's fall collection
Radiant Anne Hathaway debuts her baby bump in a custom cut-out dress
By now, you’ve probably heard the joyful news that Anne Hathaway is pregnant with her second child. On July 27, the 36-year-old actress shared a...
Kim Kardashian's sports $35K futuristic (and exclusive) Dior bag
If there’s someone that’s going to wear a $35,000 metallic handbag for running errands on a Tuesday, it’s Kim Kardashian. The 38-year-old...