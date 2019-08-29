View 8 pics | Fashion

Selena Gomez, Eva Mendes and more Latina Celebrity clothing lines you need in your wardrobe

Selena Gomez, Eva Mendes and more Latina Celebrity clothing lines you need in your wardrobe
Selena Gomez, Eva Mendes and more Latina Celebrity clothing lines you need in your wardrobe

When we think of celebrities we can’t help but think about fashion. Whenever there’s something out there to help us look and feel like some of our fave Latina celebs, you can bet we’ll be the first to jump on board. Lucky for us, there’s already a number of stars who have taken inspiration to create a fashion or accessory line.

From Jennifer Lopez to Selena Gomez and Cardi B, among others, these Latina celebrities have ventured into the fashion world with a variety of clothing lines – everything from chic denim styles (looking at you Sofia Vergara), to stylish basics and even essential sportswear.

Aside from capturing the essence of their style, what’s great about their collections is that more often than not, they come at an accessible and budget-friendly price, which ultimately is a win-win.

Scroll through the gallery to see which Latina stars are designing clothes you need to get your hands on!

 

Selena Gomez

The singer-actress partnered up with PUMA to bring a collection of must-have sneakers including the new PUMA LQD CELL Shatter Luster sneakers. “You should always feel confident to be you in the gym or anywhere else. PUMA has always been on the forefront of shattering barriers and that’s just another reason I happen to love the new sneaker,” she said in a statement.

For several seasons Eva Mendes has worked with New York & Company to bring ladylike separates cognitive of her chic and feminine style.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel launched her swimwear line Alé by Alessandra inspired by her “Brazil-Bohemia Meets Malibu Chic” aesthetic. Her collections embody her love for the beach and her free spirit.

Sofia loves a good denim look which is why it’s no surprise she partnered with retail giant Wal-Mart to launch her semi-new denim line, Sofia Jeans. Her jeans collection is made to give you a not too tight, natural lift which in our minds reads perfection.

Cardi B was super excited to announce her clothing collection with Fashion Nova back in November 2018 and her fans even more so! In fact, it sold out in only four hours! We’re hoping she has a new set of must-have pieces for us to shop this fall!

Thalía’s exclusive line for Macy’s, Thalía Sodi, offers a wide variety of stylish pieces to channel the Mexican artist’s bold and sexy style.

JLo has had several clothing collections, one of them a sportswear line with Niyama Sol leggings and matching bralettes. Furthermore, the singer has a line at Kohl’s featuring an everyday style for a can’t-miss price. Her collection is made up of flirty dresses, structured blazers and of course, glam jewelry.

Demi's enviable body makes us want to sign up for the gym and make it an everyday habit – especially if we have cute activewear styles to go with our workouts. Her collection with Fabletics is only a limited-edition capsule collection, but we’re crossing our fingers she designs new pieces for us to rock to our next Pilates class.

