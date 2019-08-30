View 6 pics | Back to story

Sofia Vergara's swimsuit style during her girls trip is so haute

Sofia Vergara's swimsuit style during her girls trip is so haute
Sofia Vergara's swimsuit style during her girls trip is so haute

Sofia Vergara swim style
Sofia Vergara swim style

Sofia ended her girls' trip with this bright yellow, one-shoulder suit. So chic!

Sofia Vergara swim style
Sofia Vergara swim style

The fashion entrepreneur slipped into an all-white ensemble featuring a two-piece strapless swimsuit and a sexy, sheer sarong.

Sofia Vergara swim style
Sofia Vergara swim style

For a boat ride, the Modern Family star opted for a black one-piece showcasing some cleavage and edgy silver grommets down the front.

Sofia Vergara swim style
Sofia Vergara swim style

During her vacay, Sofia stunned in a variation of swimsuits and sarong styles. 

Sofia Vergara swim style
Sofia Vergara swim style

A leopard-print number could not be missing in her suitcase. 

Sofia Vergara swim style
Sofia Vergara swim style

Sofia was red-hot in a two-piece swim style showing off her stunning bikini bod. 

