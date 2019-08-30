View 6 pics | Back to story

Cardi B and daughter Kulture win mother-daughter style with matching fluffy slides

© iamcardib

There’s no question Cardi B loves a good twinning moment with her daughter Kulture. For her mini me’s first birthday, the rapper had fabulous custom Moschino ensembles made by Jeremy Scott.

© iamcardib

Now, their latest twinning moment involves a pair of pink fur-ocious slides. The 26-year-old star took to social media to share a snap of her and Kulture’s plush matching slip-ons from UGG cleverly called ‘Fluff Yeah Slide.’

© iamcardib

For sure, the Dominican artist loves to spoil her only child whom she shares with her husband Offset, and we have a feeling she’s going to grow up having a thing for shoes. However, Cardi is thinking beyond that as she revealed in an interview with W Magazine. “I’m thinking about how my money’s going to last so this girl is 21 and put in college," she said before adding, "I’m thinking about investments. I’m thinking about five years from now."

© iamcardib

© iamcardib

It’s evident the Press rapper and her one-year-old have a special mother-daughter bond and even though her agenda is filled with multiple projects, like her upcoming film Hustlers alongside Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu and more A-listers, the proud mamá always puts her little girl first.

© iamcardib

For her recent MTV VMA win, Cardi shared a photo holding the iconic Moonman after receiving her award and she wrote, “I like boarding jets, I like morning sex but nothing in this world that I Love more than KULTURE!”

