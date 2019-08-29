View 10 pics | Fashion

Hot Salma summer: a look back at the star's most daring swimsuits

Hot Salma summer: a look back at the star's most daring swimsuits
Hot Salma summer: a look back at the star's most daring swimsuits

Salma Hayek swimsuit
© @salmahayek

Salma Hayek swimsuit

Hola! In case you didn't know, summer 2019 was dubbed hot girl summer (you can thank Houston rapper Megan Thee Stallion for that!), and the term doesn't strictly apply to girls. Anyone can have a hot girl summer as long as you're living YOUR. BEST. LIFE. 

However, here at HOLA! USA, we realized that not only was it a hot girl summer, it was a hot Salma summer! Mexican actress Salma Hayek has been thriving these past few months. She's travelled all over, from the clear blue waters in St. Tropez to the sandy beaches in Mexico. 

As we sadly say goodbye to the summer season and celebrate the Oscar-nominee turning 53 on September 2, we're taking a look back at all of the sultry swimsuits the actress flaunted on her social media feed that will give us life until summer 2020.

Enjoy!

 

Little Black Swimsuit

The actress was one with nature as she posted a series of pictures in the water. For this outing, she chose to wear a black one-piece suit.

Salma Hayek swimsuits
© @salmahayek

Salma Hayek swimsuits

Gucci Babe

During her vacay, Salma wore a red Gucci one-piece swimsuit ($500) for a picture-perfect lunch. "This is how jarochas (girls from Veracruz) eat shrimp," she wrote. 

Salma Hayek leopard print swimsuit
© @salmahayek

Salma Hayek leopard print swimsuit

It's All in the Prints

One of the most daring looks of the swimsuit season was Salma's leopard print one-piece by designer Melissa Odabash. The Mexican actress topped off the look with matching leopard print shades.

Salma Hayek
© @salmahayek

Salma Hayek

Beach Waves

Wearing another gorgeous one-piece, Salma submerged herself in the ocean. "Sometimes you just need to surrender and let the waters move and embrace you," she wrote on her post alongside the photo.

Salma Hayek bikini
© @salmahayek

Salma Hayek bikini

Cheeky Bottoms

She also gave us a peek of the swimsuit's back, which featured a strappy back and cheeky bottoms. 

Salma Hayek
© @salmahayek

Salma Hayek

Statement Shapes

The actress wore a navy-colored one-piece that featured a plunging neckline and sexy cutouts in the sides. 

Salma Hayek
© @salmahayek

Salma Hayek

Delicate Details

This little black swimsuit had a plunging neckline that was complimented with a braided detail.

Salma Hayek
© @salmahayek

Salma Hayek

Pool Bliss

Salma was a sweet drop of burgundy in the midst of a relaxing looking pool in this stylish bathing suit.

Salma Hayek
© @salmahayek

Salma Hayek

Scuba Top

Even during a scuba dive, the star makes sure her swimwear is on point. For the trip, she paired a hot red top and a pair of cool sunnies.

Salma Hayek birthday bikini
© @salmahayek

Salma Hayek birthday bikini

Birthday bikini

Salma's latest hot girl summer post was an empowering one. "Yes, tomorrow I’m 53. So!?" she wrote along with this photo. Get all the details here!

