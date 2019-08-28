View 6 pics | Back to story

Did you notice the brilliant detail on Camila Cabello's custom dress at the VMAs?

Did you notice the brilliant detail on Camila Cabello's custom dress at the VMAs?
Did you notice the brilliant detail on Camila Cabello's custom dress at the VMAs?

© Getty Images

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes, a.k.a Shamila positively glowed during their stellar performance of hit single Señorita at the MTV VMAs on Monday, August 26. The duo performed onstage for the first time and teased us into thinking they’d kiss (sadly, they didn't lock lips!).

© Getty Images

Camila dazzled in a head-turning dress which featured close to 3000 crystals thanks to NYC-based brand A-Morir. The Havana singer looked tropics-ready in a custom, mesh dress with sheer balloon sleeves and flirty ruffles.

© Amorirstudio

"I only added crystals to the dress, which was by PatBO," said the studio's designer, Kerin Rose Gold. Talking about the time it took to add the crystals to Camila’s dress she said, “It was super important for me to make sure the crystals were on the fishnet perfectly, so somewhere between 8 and 9 hours." 

© Amorirstudio

Take a closer look at her ensemble, and you’ll notice each sparkly stone was carefully placed to create a sparkly illusion.

© Getty Images

Taylor Swift was another A-lister who was beaming. Her thigh-high boots which she teamed with custom Atelier Versace were “covered in thousands of crystals ranging from small to teeny tiny,” according to A-Morir.

© Amorirstudio

Furthermore, the studio recreated the Alain Mikli futuristic crystal glasses from The Rain video for Missy Elliot’s epic performance.

