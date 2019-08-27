View 6 pics | Back to story

Rihanna will be streaming her Savage x Fenty fashion show on Amazon Prime

...
Rihanna announced her lingerie brand Savage X Fenty will be returning to this year’s NYFW and will be streamed live on Amazon Prime Video.

According to a press release, the Savage X Fenty fall/winter 2019 show will be "a one-of-a-kind event blending music, fashion and culture."

The video will take viewers behind the scenes of the making of the show and will be archived on Amazon Prime Video so that fans and lovers of the brand can watch and relive the experience from the comfort of their homes.

Last year’s Savage x Fenty show was a highly applauded event featuring a futuristic greenhouse as the runway and a diverse cast of models – including a very pregnant Slick Woods.

Gigi Hadid was another one of the models who showcased the singer-turned-designer's fashion garments. 

It’s hard to believe this year’s show will top off the last, but then again this is Rihanna we’re talking about, and anything is possible. Be sure to tune in on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, September 20!

