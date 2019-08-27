Rihanna will be streaming her Savage x Fenty fashion show on Amazon Prime

View Galleries
-
Rihanna's new collection for Savage x Fenty is a win-win for all
When it comes to beauty and fashion, Rihanna is at the top of her game, not only personally, but professionally too. Since launching her beauty line...
-
Rihanna wants to unleash your fearlessness with new Savage x Fenty lingerie drop
Leave it Rihanna to design stunning lingerie not only would you like to wear, but will make you feel fearless and confident to take on anything. The...
-
The 10 best street-style looks from Paris Fashion Week
-
From Salma Hayek to Joan Smalls, all the stars on and off the catwalk at Milan Fashion Week
-
Here is where Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez's wedding plans currently stand
Ever since Jennifer Lopez said yes to Alex Rodriguez’s breathtaking proposal back in March 2019, fans of the power couple have been anticipating...