Star-studded: All the red carpet looks at the 2019 MTV VMAs

Star-studded: All the red carpet looks at the 2019 MTV VMAs
Star-studded: All the red carpet looks at the 2019 MTV VMAs

© Getty Images

The 2019 MTV VMAs have finally arrived! Music's biggest night promises great performances. From Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes heating up the stage with a joint performance of Señorita to Latinx artists like Bad Bunny, Ozuna and Rosalía taking the stage for the first time. 

But before fans jam out to those head-bopping beats and see the stars accept the Moonman statue, all the stars are hitting the red carpet. 

Keep scrolling to see which stars dazzled on the carpet...

 

CNCO

The boy band hearthrobs wore incredibly dapper outfits. And in true boy band fashion, they sported the same colors.

Taylor Swift
© Getty Images

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift

The Lover singer wore a colorful suit dress paired with thigh-high black boots.

Ava Max
© Getty Images

Ava Max

Ava Max

You can say Ava Max was the superhero of the night with this ensemble.

Amara La Negra
© Getty Images

Amara La Negra

Amara La Negra

The singer wore a sheer gold dress paired with a statement hair piece.

Lance Bass
© Getty Images

Lance Bass

Lance Bass

The former NSYNC member opted for an all-pink look (and blue hair!)

© Getty Images

Lizzo

The Truth Hurts singer ARRIVED with a strapless red dress that had the word "Siren" written across.

© Getty Images

MoonPerson

Of course the Moonperson also had to make a red carpet appearance with spacesuit and all.

Shawn Mendes
© Getty Images

Shawn Mendes

Shawn Mendes

The Señorita singer arrived looking dapper as heck in a dark green suit. And for all you #Shamila shippers out there, he was (sadly) not accompanied by Camila Cabello. 

Tana Mongeau
© Getty Images

Tana Mongeau

Tana Mongeau

Who says clutches are the only accessories! The Internet personality star brought a matching yellow snake to the carpet.

