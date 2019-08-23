View 3 pics | Back to story

Leonardo DiCaprio's girlfriend Camila Morrone is launching a dreamy cashmere collection

...
Leonardo DiCaprio's girlfriend Camila Morrone is launching a dreamy cashmere collection
You're reading

Leonardo DiCaprio's girlfriend Camila Morrone is launching a dreamy cashmere collection

1/3
Princess Talita on her fashion legacy: 'I try not to be bothered by what others expect from me'
Next

Princess Talita on her fashion legacy: 'I try not to be bothered by what others expect from me'
Camila Morrone x Naked Cashmere
© courtesy of Naked Cashmere

Camila Morrone x Naked Cashmere

The collection features 11 one-of-a kind cashmere pieces that includes bralets, oversized cardigans, turtlenecks, sweater dresses and more pieces that are perfect for the fall season.

Camila Morrone x Naked Cashmere
© courtesy of Naked Cashmere

Camila Morrone x Naked Cashmere

Argentinian model (and Leonardo DiCaprio's girlfirend) Camila Morrone is debuting a capsule collection with Naked Cashmere.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone
© Grosby Group

Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone

Camila, who was recently spotted with Leonardo in Italy, wanted to create a collection that featured pieces she could easily travel in. 

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

Más sobre:

View Galleries