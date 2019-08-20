View 3 pics | Back to story

Princess Talita on her fashion legacy: 'I try not to be bothered by what others expect from me'

...
Princess Talita on her fashion legacy: 'I try not to be bothered by what others expect from me'
You're reading

Princess Talita on her fashion legacy: 'I try not to be bothered by what others expect from me'

1/3
The Martinez Brothers show off their style and music in DKNY's latest campaign
Next

The Martinez Brothers show off their style and music in DKNY's latest campaign
Talita Von Furstenberg
© @tvf

Talita Von Furstenberg

Talita Von Fürstenberg is following in her grandmother Diane Von Fürstenberg's fashion footsteps.

TVF for DVF
© @tvf

TVF for DVF

The 20-year-old created a capsule collection TVF for DVF this year. "It can be a little discouraging to be attached to a name and a brand with such history and tradition," she tells HOLA! USA. "The Diane von Fürstenberg brand has created iconic pieces for 40 years, but I try not to be bothered by what others expect from me." 

Talita Von Furstenberg
© @tvf

Talita Von Furstenberg

Many celebs around the world are already fans of the young designer.

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

Más sobre:

View Galleries