View 4 pics | Back to story

The Martinez Brothers show off their style and music in DKNY's latest campaign

...
The Martinez Brothers show off their style and music in DKNY's latest campaign
You're reading

The Martinez Brothers show off their style and music in DKNY's latest campaign

1/4
Maluma's girlfriend Natalia Barulich and his dog share this luxe accessory
Next

Maluma's girlfriend Natalia Barulich and his dog share this luxe accessory
The Martinez Brothers DKNY campaign
© Amy Troost

The Martinez Brothers DKNY campaign

The Bronx natives page homage to their home city of New York. 

The Martinez Brothers images
© Amy Troost

The Martinez Brothers images

The Martinez Brothers star in DKNY's 30 birthday campaign. 

Halsey DKNY campaign
© Amy Troost

Halsey DKNY campaign

Halsey celebrates her tri-state roots in the campaign.

Halsey in DKNY
© Amy Troost

Halsey in DKNY

The Bad at Love singer models the collection's women's line. 

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

Más sobre:

View Galleries