View 6 pics | Back to story

Adrienne Bailon’s new 'Heirloom' collection honors pearls and her familia

...
Adrienne Bailon’s new 'Heirloom' collection honors pearls and her familia
You're reading

Adrienne Bailon’s new 'Heirloom' collection honors pearls and her familia

1/6
Sofia Carson's latest accessory comes with a special message
Next

Sofia Carson's latest accessory comes with a special message
Adrienne Bailon family picture
© Xixi

Adrienne Bailon family picture

Adrienne Bailon's new collection for XIXI celebrates the family legacy with dainty jewels and classic pearls.

Adrienne Bailon family picture
© @adriennebailon

Adrienne Bailon family picture

“My mother wrote these words...“Familia. Strength, support for one another, unconditional love. This is what familia means to me. I pray that my daughters always remember this & pass it down to my grandchildren,” the 35-year-old wrote.

Adrienne Bailon family picture
© @adriennebailon

Adrienne Bailon family picture

All the pieces in the collection are perfect for layering and making a classic, yet modern statement. 

Xixi Heirloom pieces
© Xixi

Xixi Heirloom pieces

The pieces range between $20 and $40 and are all made with gorgeous real pearls.

Adrienne Bailon family picture
© Xixi

Adrienne Bailon family picture

Adrienne's adorable nieces also form part of the lovely family campaign.

Adrienne Bailon
© Xixi

Adrienne Bailon

Adrienne wears one of our favorite pieces, the Adrienne Large Pearl Hoops.

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

Más sobre:

View Galleries