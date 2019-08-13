View 9 pics | Fashion

Selena Gomez will want to wear these retro-chic pieces from Staud's fall collection

...
Selena Gomez will want to wear these retro-chic pieces from Staud's fall collection
You're reading

Selena Gomez will want to wear these retro-chic pieces from Staud's fall collection

1/9
Taylor Swift's life-changing moment and how it helped change her focus
Next

Taylor Swift's life-changing moment and how it helped change her focus
Selena Gomez
© Staud/GettyImages

Selena Gomez

As much as we’re loving summer, we must come to face the reality that fall is right around the corner. But even though we’ll soon be saying so long to summer picnics and rooftop happy hours, we must admit we’re really excited about saying hello to cozy knits and moody blooms that often come with fall styles. One of the brands we’re excited about is STAUD who, after taking a closer look, we noticed their FW2019 collection is evocative of Selena Gomez’s flirty, feminine and retro style. And like the 27-year-old singer’s chic and trendy get-ups, STAUD’s fall aesthetic is “inspired by the nerve of some of fashion’s most exploratory eras—the movers and shakers of the ‘70s and ‘90s,” the brand explains.

 

If you’re looking to slowly ease into the autumn season, scroll through the gallery to see some of our favorite pieces from the now-available STAUD FW 2019 collection, and see how they’re reminiscent of the singer’s covetable style.

 

Buttoned knits

The Wolves singer wore this elegant two-piece by Chanel featuring wide-leg trousers and gold buttons to the 2019 Cannes Film Festival, and now we want to wear the Jo Vest and Mitchell Pant with similar details. 

Selena Gomez
© Staud/SelenaGomez

Selena Gomez

Moody blooms

We can all benefit from a printed mini dress with of-the-moment balloon sleeves like the Keshi dress. 

Selena Gomez
© Staud/GettyImages

Selena Gomez

The classic color combo

Black and white will forever remain at the top of favorite color duos. 

MORE: Selena Gomez takes a dreamy trip to Italy – see all the pics!

Selena Gomez
© Staud/GettyImages

Selena Gomez

Athleisure

The Autumn Sweater and matching Cozy Pants are an elevated iteration to Selena's red-hot Champion set. 

Selena Gomez
© Staud/GettyImages

Selena Gomez

Little black boots

A timeless ankle boot like the Brando Boot is essential in everyone's closet, including Selena's.

Selena Gomez
© Staud/SelenaGomez

Selena Gomez

Structured handbag

The ever-so-sleek Bissett bag will have you feeling like Selena, sans the boat.

MORE: Selena Gomez rocks in a $16K LBD at 'The Dead Don't Die' premiere

Selena Gomez
© Staud/GettyImages

Selena Gomez

Pajama look, updated

Selena loves a sharp pajama look which brings us to the Blossom Top and Serge Pant. Something about the satin fabric and drapey silhouette reminds us of sleepwear, but makes it fashun.

Selena Gomez
© Staud/GettyImages

Selena Gomez

Slip dressin'

These days, a fitted slip dress like the Chelsea is a must-have for the fashionista's wardrobe. 

Selena Gomez
© Staud/GettyImages

Selena Gomez

Ladylike separates

Chic, flirty dresses are the ultimate piece of versatility. Clearly, you can dress it up or down any way you like. 

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

Más sobre:

View Galleries