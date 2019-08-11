View 6 pics | Back to story

...
Naomi Campbell stars in new Calvin Klein campaign with more Hollywood A-listers

Naomi Campbell stars in Calvin Kleins’ latest campaign looking gorgeous as ever alongside other famous faces.

Next to a clip of the brand's fall 2019 campaign, Naomi wrote, “Who would have thought I’d be saying this after 33 years.. Proud to be in #MYCALVINS #YESIAM.”

Naomi looks gorgeous as ever and there are no signs of her slowing down anytime soon. 

Throughout her extensive career, Naomi has maintained her status as one of the most renowned models in the fashion industry.

She has broken many barriers for women of color and is one of the iconic supermodels from the nineties alongside Kate Moss, Cindy Crawford, Claudia Schiffer and more.

The fashion icon is shown looking confident during two different scenarios: filtered at a photoshoot and in real life at home.

The campaign which highlights each model wearing contrasting styles of the underwear is meant to “blur the line between the public image and private realities,” the brand explains. It also “celebrates two totally different perspectives on what sexy looks like” and “underscores the idea that sexy is a state of mind.”

