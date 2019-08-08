View 7 pics | Back to story

Radiant Anne Hathaway debuts her baby bump in a custom cut-out dress

...
Radiant Anne Hathaway debuts her baby bump in a custom cut-out dress
You're reading

Radiant Anne Hathaway debuts her baby bump in a custom cut-out dress

1/7
Kate Middleton wore shorts for the first time publicly as a royal and nailed the look!
Next

Kate Middleton wore shorts for the first time publicly as a royal and nailed the look!
Anne Hathaway
© Getty Images

Anne Hathaway

Anne Hathaway made her red carpet debut in a custom fuschia dress by Brandon Maxwell.

Anne Hathaway
© Getty Images

Anne Hathaway

The actress showed off her pregnancy glow and looked as radiant as ever. 

Anne Hathaway
© Getty Images

Anne Hathaway

The brunette beauty looked gorgeous on the red carpet for the Broadway opening of Sea Wall / A Life in New York City’s Hudson Theatre.

Anne Hathaway
© annehathaway

Anne Hathaway

Aside from making the dress especially fit for her baby bump, Anne’s tailored frock was beautifully detailed down to the additional tag which read “Anne + 1.”

Anne Hathaway
© Getty Images

Anne Hathaway

The Devil Wears Prada star was joined by her husband, Adam Shulman, with whom she shares their three-year-old son, Jonathan Rosebanks.

Anne Hathaway
© Getty Images

Anne Hathaway

On July 27, the 36-year-old actress shared a mirror-selfie of her growing baby bump via social media.

Anne Hathaway
© annehathaway

Anne Hathaway

When Anne shared news of her second pregnancy, the The Hustle star hinted it wasn’t easy to become pregnant for her and her husband.

“It’s not for a movie...⁣⁣ #2⁣ ⁣All kidding aside, for everyone going through infertility and conception hell, please know it was not a straight line to either of my pregnancies,” she wrote. “Sending you extra love.”

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

Más sobre:

View Galleries