Radiant Anne Hathaway debuts her baby bump in a custom cut-out dress

View Galleries
-
Kim Kardashian's sports $35K futuristic (and exclusive) Dior bag
If there’s someone that’s going to wear a $35,000 metallic handbag for running errands on a Tuesday, it’s Kim Kardashian. The 38-year-old...
-
Meghan Markle's most epic twinning moments with celebrity style icons
-
Eva Longoria steps out in summer's hottest item for 'Dora' premiere
Eva Longoria appeared at the live-action Dora and the Lost City of Gold premiere in Los Angeles wearing the ultimate summer look. The Hollywood star...
-
Becky G, Gigi Hadid and more celebs who give the bucket hats trend a thumbs up
-
Angelina Jolie and her godmother take on Parisian elegance with a series of twinning looks
One could say Angelina Jolie’s approach to fashion is very much like Parisians’ – classic, elegant and effortless. It’s no wonder the A-list...