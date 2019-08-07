View 3 pics | Back to story

Khloé Kardashian and True Thompson get wild in latest matching look

...
Khloé Kardashian and True Thompson get wild in latest matching look
You're reading

Khloé Kardashian and True Thompson get wild in latest matching look

1/3
Kim Kardashian sports $35K futuristic (and exclusive) Dior bag
Next

Kim Kardashian sports $35K futuristic (and exclusive) Dior bag
Khloe Kardashian and True Thompson twinning

Khloe Kardashian and True Thompson twinning

Khloé Kardashian and her one-year-old daughter True Thompson had a wild twinning moment. 

Khloé Kardashian and True Thompson matching Christmas
© @khloekardashian

Khloé Kardashian and True Thompson matching Christmas

The mother-daughter duo were the perfect match during the Kardashian Christmas Eve party. 

True Thompson style
© Instagram

True Thompson style

True has her very own sense of style at just one-years-old. 

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

Más sobre:

View Galleries