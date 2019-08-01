View 6 pics | Back to story

Rihanna wants to unleash your fearlessness with new Savage x Fenty lingerie drop

Savage x Fenty
© Savage x Fenty

Savage x Fenty

Rihanna looks stunning in this Lavender Leopard Lace bra, and frankly we're sold on its cute and sexy design.

Savage x Fenty
© Savage x Fenty

Savage x Fenty

And look! There's an adorable pair of high-leg undies to match.

Savage x Fenty
© Savage x Fenty

Savage x Fenty

A tiger-striped bralette for all things cute? Yes, please!

Savage x Fenty
© Savage x Fenty

Savage x Fenty

This retro-inspired set is perfect for high-waisted bottoms, or one can even wear it under a long, sheer dress – if you dare. 

Savage x Fenty
© Savage x Fenty

Savage x Fenty

The Millenial Pink Tiger print is a fave for it's fierceness.

Savage x Fenty
© Savage x Fenty

Savage x Fenty

It's safe to say one can never own too much animal print, right?

