View 3 pics | Back to story

Queen Letizia does chic summer style with this fresh floral look

...
Queen Letizia does chic summer style with this fresh floral look
You're reading

Queen Letizia does chic summer style with this fresh floral look

1/3
Meghan Markle and Sofia Vergara went viral in this unique trend, but there is only one corset queen!
Next

Meghan Markle and Sofia Vergara went viral in this unique trend, but there is only one corset queen!
Queen Letizia style
© Getty Images

Queen Letizia style

Queen Letizia stepped out in a floral summer look made up of a voluminous midi skirt and a chic sleeveless top.

Queen Letizia style
© Getty Images

Queen Letizia style

King Felipe's wife accessorized with a white clutch from Felipe Prieto and pretty Tous earrings.

Queen Letizia style
© Getty Images

Queen Letizia style

The stylish royal completed her ensemble with a pair of nude mules from Steve Madden featuring a PVC strap. 

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

Más sobre:

View Galleries