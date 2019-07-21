Taylor Swift makes the most purrfect statement in this outfit

View Galleries
Find out why Justin Bieber is apologizing to Taylor Swift
Even though Taylor Swift is a few weeks away from releasing her new album titled Lover, the artist isn’t going through the best moment of her...
How Susan Alexandra’s connection to Mexico inspires her bold and cheery designs
For Susan Alexandra, starting a fashion trend with a serious cult following was never the plan. As the jewelry and handbags designer explains: “It...
Priyanka Chopra is all-smiles celebrating her b-day in Miami with Nick Jonas
Priyanka Chopra reached a whole new level of extra celebrating her birthday in Miami with her husband, Nick Jonas. In honor of her 37th birthday,...
Eva Mendes' beautiful niece models the ultimate summer look from her collection
It’s no surprise good genes run in Eva Mendes’ family. The Cuban-American actress who captured Ryan Gosling’s heart shared a photo of her...
Queen Letizia makes this tweed dress from Zara look impeccably chic