View 9 pics | Fashion

Taylor Swift makes the most purrfect statement in this outfit

...
Taylor Swift makes the most purrfect statement in this outfit
You're reading

Taylor Swift makes the most purrfect statement in this outfit

1/9
Here are 10 celebrity-approved formulas for rocking the tie-dye look this summer!
Next

Here are 10 celebrity-approved formulas for rocking the tie-dye look this summer!
Taylor Swift Cat clothing
© taylorswift

Taylor Swift Cat clothing

With her noteworthy love for cats, Taylor Swift could not be more thrilled to actually be one for the upcoming Cats live-action film. The 29-year-old, who plays Bombalurina – a confident and self-obsessed feline who loves to flirt – is known for being a serious cat mom to her cats Meredith Grey, Olivia Benson, and her newest fur-baby Benjamin Button. But Selena Gomez’s bestie’s love for the feline species goes beyond her fur babies. The You Need to Calm Down singer is obsessed with cat-themed clothing and accessories, which is why her latest role could not be more perfect for her. Through the years Tay Tay has rocked everything from cute cat-shaped heels to bags to even dramatic cat-eye makeup.

Scroll through the gallery to see some of Taylor’s favorite cat-themed pieces.

 

The Olivia earrings

Taylor's cat, Olivia, was dumbfounded after seeing herself on Taylor's ears. "Olivia just realized I’m wearing earrings of her face," she wrote next to the snap.

Taylor Swift Cat clothing
© Getty Images

Taylor Swift Cat clothing

'It's raining cats' dress

Taylor stepped out in this cat-print ASOS dress back in 2012 while out in London. 

Taylor Swift Cat eye makeup
© Getty Images

Taylor Swift Cat eye makeup

Drama in the eyes

The Shake It Off singer channeled her inner feline when she wore dramatic cat-eye makeup to the MTV Video Music Awards in 2015.

Taylor Swift Cat heels
© Grosby Group

Taylor Swift Cat heels

Cats in her shoes

Back when she was dating Calvin Harris, the pop star stepped out for a date night in a pair of Charlotte Olympia cat heels.

Taylor Swift Cat clothing
© taylorswift

Taylor Swift Cat clothing

Cat merch 

The performer came out with cat-themed merch featuring her fur-baby, Meredith.

Taylor Swift Cat clothing
© Getty Images

Taylor Swift Cat clothing

Cat heels 2.0

Taylor went full-on monochromatic with a pretty cream-colored dress and her matching cat heels.

Taylor Swift Cat clothing
© Grosby Group

Taylor Swift Cat clothing

Cat's out of the bag

Only the Bad Blood singer can pull off a cat-imprinted handbag as the one she sported to Gigi's birthday bash back in April. 

Taylor Swift Cat clothing
© Getty Images

Taylor Swift Cat clothing

Good ol' (cats) tee

The blonde beauty stepped out in NYC rocking a graphic cats t-shirt with her gal pal Gigi Hadid

Taylor Swift Cat clothing
©

Taylor Swift Cat clothing

Kitty ears

Taylor incorporated her love for the feline species with a cat-ears headband in her music video for 22.

 

UP NEXT: Queen Letizia makes this tweed dress from Zara look impeccably chic

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

Más sobre:

View Galleries