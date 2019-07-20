Eva Longoria and Isabela Moner bring powerhouse Latina heat to Miami in shimmering style

View Galleries
Eva Longoria is belle of the ball in Meghan Markle-approved glamour
All eyes snapped to Eva Longoria as she waltzed onto the Global Gift Gala Marbella 2019 red carpet on Friday evening. Exuding impossible glamour, the...
Baby Santiago helps mom Eva Longoria glam up for special day: 'it's bigger than my wedding day'
Santiago Enrique Bastón is living his best life. After turning one with a magical Disney day this past week, Eva Longoria’s tiny tot found himself...
Emotional Eva Longoria cradles baby as she hears mother's story at Tijuana Border Crossing
Mexico brightened on Saturday, March 9 as a dreamy team of Hollywood’s brightest stars arrived in Tijuana. Joined by leaders of the Families Belong...
'Dora and the Lost City of Gold' cast reveal the movie's important message
This weekend on August 9, the world will be re-introduced to a classic character every kid grew up with: Dora the Explorer. The original show centered...
Eva Longoria and Isabela Moner become emotional as they speak about shootings in hometowns
Eva Longoria and Isabela Moner are speaking out against the tragic events that unfolded in their hometowns over the weekend. The Dora and the Lost...