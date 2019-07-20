View 5 pics | Back to story

Eva Longoria and Isabela Moner bring powerhouse Latina heat to Miami in shimmering style

Eva Longoria and Isabela Moner bring powerhouse Latina heat to Miami in shimmering style
Eva Longoria and Isabela Moner bring powerhouse Latina heat to Miami in shimmering style

Eva Longoria and Isabela Moner red carpet
© Getty Images

Eva Longoria and Isabela Moner red carpet

The city of gold might be lost, but the golden senses of style were certainly not. On screen mommy-daughter duo Eva Longoria and Isabela Moner slayed the fashion game during their fun Friday promoting blockbuster film Dora and the Lost City of Gold. With the climax being an evening Miami screening of their upcoming flick on July 19, we were left in awe of both the Latina powerhouses’ epic ensembles. Their red carpet walks left a wake so fabulous it had us singing do, do, do, do, do dazzlers!

Scroll to see the looks and get the deets!

Eva longoria jumpsuit style
© Getty Images

Eva longoria jumpsuit style

Green Glamour

Eva brought notes of the jungle to the buzzing Dora day with two green jumpsuits. The first of which was a plunging emerald jumpsuit that featured flowing pants and sleeves, and was cinched at the waist with a matching belt. Curated by celebrity stylist Charlene E Roxborough Konsker, the Grand Hotel goddess look sensational in the satin confection. “I love this outfit so much that I was like: I’m not changing,” she said, opting to forego the celeb tradition of changing for each appearance and rocking the gorgeous green number for multiple interviews.

Eva Longoria Dora style
© Getty Images

Eva Longoria Dora style

Evening Longoria

However, the 44-year-old beauty eventually did swap ensembles, slipping into a forest green jumpsuit for the summer evening screening. The Desperate Housewives alumni turned heads on the carpet at her film’s special screening in the sleeveless ensemble. Of course, Santiago’s mommy had his spirit with her all day long. For every event, the actress accessorized with her golden necklace that sweetly spells out her baby’s name. 

Isabela Moner style
© Getty Images

Isabela Moner style

Bronzed beauty

Isabela flaunted equal prowess with her look. Dora herself was also on theme in a bronzed and golden flecked frock. Looking beyond aDORAble, she walked the carpet like a pro in the two piece number which consisted of a crop top and long mermaid skirt.

dora-movie-screening
© Getty Images

dora-movie-screening

Do, do, do, do, do Dora!

Enrique Santos, Eva Langoria, Jeffrey Wahlberg, Eugenio Derbez, Isabela Moner and countless fans got together for a photo at the Dora and the Lost City of Gold Miami screening.

