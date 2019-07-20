View 3 pics | Back to story

You can now slip into JLo's iconic Versace dress

You can now slip into JLo's iconic Versace dress
You can now slip into JLo's iconic Versace dress

Jennifer Lopez Versace dress Grammys
Jennifer Lopez Versace dress Grammys

You can now get on the floor with Jennifer Lopez in a whole new way! In honor of the superstar’s upcoming big 5-0 birthday on July 24, Versace has announced a very special collaboration. The high-end fashion house partnered with lifestyle brand Concepts to create a limited-edition sneaker in honor of the triple threat. The sneaker is a tribute to what the 49-year-old has dubbed her “biggest fashion moment ever.”

JLo Versace sneakers

The sneaker encapsulates the exotic plunging Versace ensemble JLo famously wore to the 2000 Grammy Awards. Titled the “Chain Reaction” shoe, it’s most likely a nod to the frenzy Jennifer’s appearance caused - legend goes her risqué look sparked Google Images!

JLo Versace sneakers

With a leafy jungle green pattern, the thick platform kicks perfectly capture the essence of Jenny’s heartstopping look. It even has a nude-colored tongue, a design clearly included to bring notes of the entertainer’s cleavage in the dress. A must-have for every JLo fan, the premium pair costs a pretty penny, running at $1,075. It was released on Friday, July 19 in both men’s and women’s sizes at Concepts’ stores in Boston and New York, in addition to their website.

