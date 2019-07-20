You can now slip into JLo's iconic Versace dress

View Galleries
-
Shopping spree! Salma Hayek hits Rodeo Drive with stepchildren Mathilde and Augustin
Get in, Salma. We’re going shopping! Friday, August 2 turned out to have a family shopping spree in store for Salma Hayek. The Oscar-nominee and her...
-
JLo and A-Rod got each other the best (and most steamy) gifts ever this week
What do you do when you’re one of the most famous couples on the planet and you share a birthday week? You go big, of course. Jennifer Lopez and...
-
Eva Longoria is belle of the ball in Meghan Markle-approved glamour
All eyes snapped to Eva Longoria as she waltzed onto the Global Gift Gala Marbella 2019 red carpet on Friday evening. Exuding impossible glamour, the...
-
Jennifer Lopez 'devastated' after Madison Square Garden concert evacuated
Not even the power of Jennifer Lopez could turn the lights back on in New York City last night. The 49-year-old entertainer had only just begun her...
-
Jennifer Lopez won 2018 with these ten jaw-dropping looks
2018 was an incredible ride for Jennifer Lopez. Among various accomplishments, she ended a three-year Las Vegas residency, was honored with the...