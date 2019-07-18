How Susan Alexandra’s connection to Mexico inspires her bold and cheery designs

View Galleries
-
Cuba’s first independent fashion brand is putting a graphic spin on ethical fashion
Leire Fernandez and Idania del Rio are pinning Cuba on the fashion map. The creative duo are the founders behind La Havana’s first independent...
-
Karl for Ever: Charlotte Casiraghi leads glam guests at Lagerfeld tribute
-
Blake Lively has a new fashion series gig on the small screen and we're excited
Since playing the iconic role of Serena van der Woodsen in Gossip Girl, Blake Lively is returning to the small screen to star in a new fashion series....
-
Sofia Carson has an exciting new role that's the first of its kind
Sofia Carson has an exciting new role as the Latin Grammy Cultural Foundation’s global ambassador. As the new GA, the 26-year-old will be...
-
Ricky Martin shared a photo of his baby girl Lucia and she's just as precious as we'd imagined
Eight months after announcing the birth of his baby girl Lucia, Ricky Martin has finally shared a glimpse of her angelic little face. The singer, who...