Queen Letizia makes this tweed dress from Zara look impeccably chic

Queen Letizia makes this tweed dress from Zara look impeccably chic
Queen Letizia makes this tweed dress from Zara look impeccably chic

Queen Letizia can do no fashion wrong, and it’s always a great feeling when the Spanish royal chooses to wear a fashion brand most of us can relate to (and love!). Thanks to her love for mega-retailer Zara, the monarch’s style is much more approachable – not to mention – affordable than one would imagine. For her latest engagement at Zarzuela Palace in Madrid, the 46-year-old fashionista wowed in a short-sleeve tweed navy dress from none other than the Spanish brand. Currently, the fast-fashion retailer is hosting one of their grand bi-yearly sales, and it appears Letizia isn’t immune to the effects of a great deal as her dress is on sale from $90 to $30. That’s right! For this budget-friendly price, you can imitate Letizia’s timeless yet modern style.

 

Time and time again King Felipe’s wife has shown she can’t get enough of Zara, however, Letizia knows how to be selective with the brand’s expensive-looking pieces. Moreover, she knows how to style them just right, and it’s often hard to believe some of her chicest looks come from the favorited store. Scroll through the gallery and see for yourself how Queen Letizia masters her Zara looks.

Pink Sensation

For a meeting at the Foundation Against Drugs on July 4, Letizia looked pretty in pink wearing a frilled top ($50) and matching high-waist trousers ($50) from Zara.

Florals for the win

In July 2016, the mother-of-two made a floral statement donning a printed midi dress from the Spanish clothing line. Letizia kept her look balanced with high-low pieces as she wore chic Prada heels.

Budget-friendly jewels

The stylish royal proves pretty jewels don’t have to break the bank. For a visit to Madrid’s Prado museum in 2016, Queen Letizia accessorized with a pair of gem-encrusted Zara earrings that came with a $19.99 price tag.

Classy blooms

Once more, the former journalist showed her love for the Spanish retailer when she stepped out in yet another floral number priced at $89.90.

Lady in red

Letizia stepped out sporting her favorite color in this ultra-chic round neck coat ($169). The structured piece featured long statement sleeves with ruffle cuffs.

Lace Details

We’re swooning over this pink, lacey Zara top the royal wore back in February 2018 to the Innovation and Design Awards in Mostoles, Spain.

All about the bag

Letizia opted for this standout chain-strap handbag with a classy, deep red hue. The edgy accessory retailed for $119, and paired perfectly with her chic ensemble.

Into the blue

The Spanish monarch stepped out to a royal engagement in a dress that only set her back $19.99. The sophisticated number was a teal pleated dress with long sleeves and chic, frilly details.

Mad for plaid

Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia’s mother rocked a plaid peplum top ($34) from Zara with classic straight-leg trousers from Boss teamed with sleek Prada heels and a studded Valentino bag.

