View 6 pics | Fashion
Leer en Español

See it, shop it! Shakira's hot pink fringe bikini

...
See it, shop it! Shakira's hot pink fringe bikini
You're reading

See it, shop it! Shakira's hot pink fringe bikini

1/6
Dress up in Kate Middleton's classic summer sneakers now on sale
Next

Dress up in Kate Middleton's classic summer sneakers now on sale
Shakira hot pink bikini
© shakira

Shakira hot pink bikini

It's official. Neon is the summer's hottest palette for swimwear and Shakira is one of our fave style inspirations for the look. She showed off her figure AND her fashion sense in a hot pink bikini with fun fringe that she designed herself. And the exclusive creation isn't just a hot property because of that eye-catching color, but also because of that fun fringe, gracing both the halter style bikini top and the sexy bottoms, that will make you want to shake your bod to Hips Don't Lie

Bright swimwear will definitely get you into the summer mood at the beach or pool, wherever you are chilling on your vacay. Here are six lookalike styles that will make you glow in the sunshine.

 

VIDEO: WATCH SHAKIRA ROCK HER HOT PINK BIKINI

Hot pink bikini with fringe Love Culture
© Love Culture

Hot pink bikini with fringe Love Culture

Convertible straps

This fluorescent pink Love Culture bikini ($32.95) has a halter style top with removable straps, a practical solution if you want to tan and not leave any marks. The lightly-padded bust features sexy fringe.

Shakira pink bikini YMI
© YMI

Shakira pink bikini YMI

Tie one on

This YMI convertible bikini ($10) is super sexy, with removable straps to create a fringed tube top, plus low-cut bottoms with peek-a-boo details.  

Bikini de Bikini Luxe
© Bikini Luxe

Bikini de Bikini Luxe

In the pink

If you want to generate some heat in pink just like Shakira, take a look at this bright Bikini Luxe two-piece ($88) with dual-toned fringe. The bikini bottoms have fringed ties on the side that match the top. 

Neon green bikini with fringe by Lissom
© Amazon

Neon green bikini with fringe by Lissom

It's easy being green

Blake Lively wore a bright green suit last summer and this season it's one of the hottest trends around. The energy-generating shade of this Lissom bikini ($10) is just one of the perks – it is made from soft, quick-dry material and the deep V neck is perfect to show off your assets. 

Neon bikini with fringe Cicihot
© Cicihot

Neon bikini with fringe Cicihot

Highlighter chic

This Cicihot bikini with fringed top ($33.60) is in a majorly vivid yellow so it just might be the highlight of your day poolside! The top is a push-up style and the bikini briefs have cool ties on the side. 

 

UP NEXT: CELEBRITIES OVER 50 SHOW OFF THEIR BIKINI BODIES

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

Más sobre:

View Galleries