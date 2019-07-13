View 13 pics | Fashion

The hottest swimwear at Miami Swim Week '19

...
Monday Swimwear
© Getty Images

Monday Swimwear

Miami Swim Week is (obvi) the hottest time in the 305 with swimwear designers debuting their newest collections for the season. And this year, there was no shortage of sexy and chic designs.

Natasha Oakley and Devin Brugman of Monday Swimwear made clear that this season was all about monochromatic designs. Luli Fama took attendees to the jungle with colorful patterns inspired by nature. And Acacia showed us how swimsuits work with a pair of sunnies or joggers. 

No matter the style, each brand featured bikinis for any women. Scroll through for the most eye-popping and, of course, sexy designs of #SwimWeek.

 

Monday Swimwear

Model Yovana Ventura walked in a sleek burnt orange two-piece, which featured a matching cover up and beach bag. 

Monday Swimwear
© Getty Images

Monday Swimwear

Monday Swimwear

Choose to pair your bottom with different colored tops for a color block effect.

Aguaclara
© Getty Images

Aguaclara

Aguaclara

This swimwear line, which hails from Peru, includes unique features with its bikinis that double as accessories. 

Aguaclara
© Getty Images

Aguaclara

Aguaclara

The one-piece swimsuit is adorned with a lace belt with matching ankle lace ties.

Acacia
© Getty Images

Acacia

Acacia

High-waisted bottoms are in this season.

Acacia
© Getty Images

Acacia

Acacia

Along with long-sleeve crop tops.

Acacia
© Getty Images

Acacia

Acacia

And tiny tops that pair perfectly with joggers.

Luli Fama
© Getty Images

Luli Fama

Luli Fama

Luli Fama featured nude tones. Colombian actress Ariadna Gutiérrez walked in a neutral two-piece paired with a light, sheer cover up.

Luli Fama
© Getty Images

Luli Fama

Luli Fama

There were also pops of color that paired perfectly with sheer details.

Sinesia Karol
© Getty Images

Sinesia Karol

Sinesia Karol

Sinesia Karol took guests to the 70s with retro patterns and headwear.

Agua Bendita
© Getty Images

Agua Bendita

Agua Bendita

Agua Bendita's swimsuits are handcrafted in Colombia and featured eclectic accessories.

Agua Bendita
© Getty Images

Agua Bendita

Agua Bendita

Colombian babe Manuela Alvarez adorned her floral swimsuit with matching bracelets and earrings. 

Sports Illustrated
© Getty Images

Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

The sports illustrated show featured sexy cutouts and colorful patterns.

