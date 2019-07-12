View 4 pics | Fashion
'Souvenir jewelry,' the beach-inspired trend that is taking over shop windows this summer

Accessories made of, or inspired by, marine findings come and go like waves, but this season they have returned with the force of a tsunami! They are are all over shop windows. Elizabeth von der Goltz, director of global buying at Net-A-Porter, coined the term souvenir jewelry, explaining that "it is an elevated version of the jewelry that one finds in a fabulous local shop on vacation."

 

Anna Sui –and other designers- are riding this wave and in her summer line show she included Bella Hadid sporting a sumptuous maxi-necklaces made of oysters and beads that put her at the crest of this beach inspiration. Learn more about this fashion trend that is helping us navigate toward different harbors; we bet you’ll cast anchor in one of them!  

Bag with lace and tassel by Zara, belt by H&M, neckless by Eight by Gjenmi Jewelry, earrings by Kenneth Jay Lane.
Golden Harbor

The inherent high quality of seashells have captivated many throughout the generations. If we consider that a seashell is capable of cultivating such a beautiful element - a pearl - it is not surprising that its recognizable shape also inspires the creation of equally sumptuous accessories.

 

This season we will see golden oysters again, like the flashy golden mini bag featuring black straps and tassels - you can own these for $39.99 at Zara. Also on sale is the elastic metal belt, available at H&M for $17.99. You cannot miss out on a necklace with an oyster pendant, available at Eight by Gjenmi Jewelry at Revolve for $36, as well as the earrings - these by Kenneth Jay Lane are classic and surprisingly light and accessible: $32 at Net-a-porter.

Mini bag by Zara, Fiona Earrings by All Things Mochi, ring by Dinosaur Designs, headband by Lelet NY
Seashell Bay

A seashell choker is a classic when it comes to beachside fashion. This season cauris have been taken to the next ornamental level. One beautiful example is the mini bag by Zara with golden-translucent beads, available for $39.99

 

Fiona Earrings by All Things Mochi take the shape of a flower with beaded stem and pistils that you can buy at Revolve for $70. Crown the look with a golden-based headband by Lelet NY at Net-a-porter ($109). Made of resin, the ring with the shape of a marine shell by Dinosaur Designs offers the beach look but with a lighter, more resistant, and contemporary finish, at Net-a-porter for $75.

Pearls are still valid: necklace with seashell pendant by Baublebar, heart-shaped tote by Loeffer Randall, hair pins by Zara, Joolz bracelet by Martha Calvo, and earrings by H&M
Pearl Cay

There is something about pearls that allow them to navigate through time with swimming versatility. Case in the point: the classic grandmother necklace that Baublebar redefined, featuring a seashell as a charm ($58), the cute heart-shaped woven tote with fake pearls by Loeffer Randall (Net-a-porter, $250) and the very trendy nacreous version of hair pins available at Zara for $19.90.

 

And if stuffing a treasure chest with pieces that work for any season is your thing, check out Joolz by Martha Calvo’s ($110 at Revolve) with a bracelet that takes the most out of fresh water pearls’ elegant singularity. H&M's take on the classic is to pair them with golden coins ($12.99).

 

It is clear that from multiple explorations to the bottom of the sea in search of sunken treasures, marine life itself was considered as true wealth at some point. Thus, craftsmen take as many seashells, pearls and oceanic stones as they can to accessorize any look. Designers continue to fill jewelry coffers inspired by the shapes and textures of the oceanic landscape.

