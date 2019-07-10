View 6 pics | Fashion

Isabela Moner turns 18: explore her biggest fashion moments

If you're not familiar with Isabela Moner, you will because she's slated to have a big year in 2019. The young starlet has starred in blockbusters like Transformers: The Last Knight with Mark Wahlberg and is now gearing up for her upcoming flick Dora and the Lost City of Gold (in theaters August 9) alongside Hollywood icon Eva Longoria

She's accomplished so much in the industry and she's only 18 years old. In honor of her 18th birthday, HOLA! USA has gathered up the actress's best style moments. From her bold beauty looks to her edgy hairstyles and her always evolving wardrobe choices, it's clear that Isabela is a pro when it comes to her aesthetic. 

Keep scrolling to relive the Dora the Explorer star's greatest moments on her social media feed. We promise that you'll get summer ~inspo~ and want to double tap all her posts.

 

Red Lips

Pro-tip: Do like Isabela does and pair a bold lip with champagne gold shadow.

Curly Locks

Next time you go to your hairdresser, tell them you want to look like Bruno Mars and Stranger Things actor Finn Wolfhard. Only then, will you achieve this bomb look. The actress wrote on her social media: "this look = @brunomars or @finnwolfhardofficial ?"

Moschino Patterns

Isabela wore this picture-perfect Moschino designed ensemble that's ideal for the summer, and let's be honest, for any season.

Underwater Style

While enjoying dive underwater in one of the seven wonders of the world (the Great Barrier Reef), the actress was still able to rock long, wispy lashes.  

90s Vibe

Although, Isabela was born in 2001, she still knows the power of a simple tank top and high-wasted jeans. 

Glow Up

Eyebrows? Check. Highlighter? Double Check. Goddess glow? Of course! The 18-year-old actress is a pro when it comes to taking the perfect selfie. 

