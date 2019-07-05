View 5 pics | Fashion

...
Fashionista approved! This is the look that convinced Anna Wintour that Cardi B is 'chic'
If you are wondering, yes, fashion queen Anna Wintour is silently judging you (well, your outfit anyway!) And when it comes to Cardi B, the Vogue doyenne may not have been convinced of the Bodak Yellow star's style icon status, but there was a single fashion moment that won Ms Wintour completely over. "I was completely in awe of the stunning dress that Cardi B wore to the Met [Gala] this year. She looked unbelievable," the global fashionista revealed in an interview for her Go Ask Anna video series. 

 

The theme of the 2019 Met Gala was "camp" and Cardi pulled out all the stops with her over the top look that earned accolades from fashion critics the world over.

 

The deep burgundy show-stopping one of a kind piece was created by Thom Browne. The look was hand-embroidered with 30,000 feathers and featured a bodice with a jaw-dropping 44 carats in gorgeous rubies.

 

A closer look at the intricately embroidered bodice, where we can truly appreciate the craftwork that went into the fabulous campy look – and that $250,000-worth of ruby bling! The bejeweled hood was just the icing on the feathered cake.

Cardi B Met Gala dress

"She could barely move but it made no difference," Anna recalled. "I mean, people parted like the queen was coming through because she looked so fantastic. And I had not seen her look as chic or as original beforehand, so I have completely rethought my opinion of Cardi B's style."

The ultra-chic look might have been Anna Wintour's fave, but it wasn't the first time Cardi had been invited to the ball. In 2018, the rapper wore heavenly Moschino couture by Jeremy Scott. Her most priceless accessory then was her baby bump – she was expecting her daughter Kulture with husband Offset.
 

